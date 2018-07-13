> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Chromium OS for Raspberry Pi SBCs Is Making a Comeback Soon, Better Than Ever Exclusive

Raspberry Pi 2, 3, and 3+ boards to be officially supported

Jul 13, 2018 10:40 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

It's been two years since we last heard from Dylan Callahan and his awesome Chromium OS for SBCs project that tried to bring the open-source, Linux-based operating system to single-board computers.

In July 2016, Callahan wrote to us that he is looking for new team members to join his project to continue full-scale work on Chromium OS for SBCs. Unfortunately, that didn't happen as a few months after the announcement we published back then, Flint Innovations Limited informed us that Chromium OS for SBCs was forked into Flint OS.

Flint Innovations had some big plans for Flint OS, supporting not only Raspberry Pi boards, but also x86 computers with Intel and Nvidia GPUs, and also promised to let users run Android apps, a Google initiative that's now mainstream on Chrome OS and already supported by most Chromebooks out there. In March 2018, Flint OS was bought by Neverware.

Chromium OS for SBCs is making a comeback

Now that Flint OS is "gone," and there's still no feasible way of getting pure Chromium OS running on your tiny single-board computer, Keith Callahan announced today that he is reviving the Chromium OS for SBCs project in an attempt to offer the community an easy way of installing the open-source Chromium OS operating system on Raspberry Pi SBCs.

"The first new release will be named after one of the co-founders of Chromium OS for SBCs, Hans-Gerhard Weinreich, who recently passed away this year," wrote Callahan. "Hans was one of the first people who initially helped me. He helped me for a year and a half, and then he went on to the recently acquired FlintOS to help design and code their Raspberry Pi project."

Callahan told Softpedia that he is currently working hard on the new Chromium OS for SBCs 1.0 (Codename Weinreich) release, which should hit the streets near the Christmas holidays, with initial support for Raspberry Pi 2, Raspberry Pi 3 Model B, and the new Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ boards. We wish him good luck and we can't wait to get our hands on the first release. Meanwhile, you can join the Reddit discussion if you want to help him with the project.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

KDE Applications 18.04 Reaches End of Life, KDE Apps 18.08 Coming August 16

KDE Applications 18.04.3 is now available for download

KDE Applications 18.04 Reaches End of Life, KDE Apps 18.08 Coming August 16
Infographic: Ubuntu Linux Is Used by Millions Worldwide and Connects Everything

Ubuntu is used by millions of people everywhere in the world

Infographic: Ubuntu Linux Is Used by Millions Worldwide and Connects Everything
KDE Plasma 5.13.3 Desktop Environment Released with More Than 30 Improvements

All existing users are urged to update their installations

KDE Plasma 5.13.3 Desktop Environment Released with More Than 30 Improvements
Chakra GNU/Linux Users Get the KDE Plasma 5.13 Treatment, Lots of Other Updates

KDE Applications 18.04.2 & KDE Frameworks 5.47 also included

Chakra GNU/Linux Users Get the KDE Plasma 5.13 Treatment, Lots of Other Updates

Fresh Reviews

Solstice Chronicles: MIA Review - Not Bad, Not Good, Just There

It's fun sometimes, but don't get excited

Solstice Chronicles: MIA Review - Not Bad, Not Good, Just There
Dark Souls Remastered Review (Playstation 4)

The day has come: Dark Souls is born anew

Dark Souls Remastered Review (Playstation 4)
The Crew 2 Review - Too Many Ideas and No Soul

Not bad and not good, the worst place to be

The Crew 2 Review - Too Many Ideas and No Soul
Fitbit Ionic Review - Good But Don't Look Too Closely

It's supposed to be among the best, but is it?

Fitbit Ionic Review - Good But Don't Look Too Closely

Latest News

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 & CentOS 6 Patched Against Spectre V4, Lazy FPU Flaws

Users are urged to update their installations immediately

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 & CentOS 6 Patched Against Spectre V4, Lazy FPU Flaws
openSUSE Tumbleweed Users Get LibreOffice 6.1, Mozilla Firefox 61, and FFmpeg 4

Linux kernel 4.17.4 and Mesa 18.1.3 have also landed

openSUSE Tumbleweed Users Get LibreOffice 6.1, Mozilla Firefox 61, and FFmpeg 4
Debian GNU/Linux 9.5 "Stretch" Is Now Available with 100 Security Updates

Installation images are now available to download

Debian GNU/Linux 9.5 "Stretch" Is Now Available with 100 Security Updates
Bank of America Abandons Windows 10

Official app no longer available for download from the Store

Bank of America Abandons Windows 10
Microsoft Surface Andromeda Not Dead, Launch Planned for Late 2019

New report claims the device is being reworked again

Microsoft Surface Andromeda Not Dead, Launch Planned for Late 2019
Nintendo Found a Way to Patch an Unpatchable Coldboot Exploit in Nintendo Switch

New Nintendo Switch units apparently immune to Fusée Gelée

Nintendo Found a Way to Patch an Unpatchable Coldboot Exploit in Nintendo Switch
Chromium OS for Raspberry Pi SBCs Is Making a Comeback Soon, Better Than Ever - Exclusive

Raspberry Pi 2, 3, and 3+ boards to be officially supported

Chromium OS for Raspberry Pi SBCs Is Making a Comeback Soon, Better Than Ever - Exclusive
Solstice Chronicles: MIA Review - Not Bad, Not Good, Just There

It's fun sometimes, but don't get excited

Solstice Chronicles: MIA Review - Not Bad, Not Good, Just There
AMD Publishes a New Radeon and Radeon Pro Graphics Driver - Get Version 18.7.1

The update improves overall performance for Earthfall title

AMD Publishes a New Radeon and Radeon Pro Graphics Driver - Get Version 18.7.1
Samsung Phones More Likely to Crash Even than the iPhone 6

Research shows Samsung phones have the biggest failure rate

Samsung Phones More Likely to Crash Even than the iPhone 6