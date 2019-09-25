Chrome OS 77 Brings Google Assistant to More Chromebooks, Updated Files App

Google has begin the rollout of the latest Chrome OS 77 operating system for Chromebooks, a release that brings the Google Assistant to more devices and several other updates.

Google's Linux-based operating system for Chrome devices, Chrome OS, has been promoted to version 77, based on the recently released Google Chrome 77 web browser. Chrome OS 77 is here to bring the Google Assistant intelligent voice assistant to more Chromebooks, making it easier for users to do things on their devices and be more productive.

"The Assistant on Chromebook helps you stay productive, control your smart devices, and have a little fun along the way. To get started, enable the Assistant in your Chromebook's settings and then try asking or typing some of these queries," said Alexander Kuscher, Director of Chrome OS. "It’s starting to roll out now to more non-managed, consumer devices."

Google Assistant will help you quickly create new documents, sheets or slides in your Google Drive account, check your schedule or add a new event to your calendar, set reminders, play music through supported speakers, control smart devices in your home, as well as thousands other actions.

How to enable Google Assistant on your Chromebook

To enable the Google Assistant on your Chromebook, you'll have to go to Settings > Search > Assistant > Google Assistant. There, you can enable voice input and train Google Assistant to recognize your voice by saying "Hey Google". You will also be able to invoke Google Assistant with the "Search + a" keyboard shortcut.

Chrome OS 77 also comes with an updated Files app and various other under-the-hood improvements. We recommend updating your Chromebook to Chrome OS 77 as soon as possible by opening the Settings page and clicking on About Chrome OS. You should be able to see the new version there, which will download and install automatically on your device.

Google Assistant in Chrome OS

