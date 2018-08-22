> >
Chrome OS 69 Will Finally Bring Linux Apps to Chromebooks, Night Light Support

Files app improvements and global text-to-speech settings

Google has laid down the plans for its upcoming Chrome web browser and Chrome OS operating system for Chromebooks, version 69, which will introduce lots of exciting new features and improvements.

Chrome OS is Google's Linux-based operating system for Chromebook devices, and the tech giant is currently testing support for installing and running Linux apps on Chrome OS, a feature that will be introduced to the masses with the next stable release of the operating system, Chrome OS 69, though it'll still be available in a beta form.

"Linux (Beta) for Chromebooks allows developers to use editors and command-line tools by adding support for Linux on a Chrome device," said Google in the release notes. "After developers complete the set up, they’ll see a terminal in the Chrome launcher. Developers can use the terminal to install apps or packages, and the apps will be securely sandboxed inside a virtual machine."

However, support for Linux apps will be available to a limited number of Chromebooks, which grows every month as Google is finalizing the new feature. After updating to Chrome OS 69, Chromebook users with a supported device will be able to activate the new Linux (Beta) feature in Settings. Then, they can install Linux apps on their Chromebooks, which can take several minutes.

The Chrome OS 69 release will also improve the Files app to allow users to manage files from Linux apps, introduce Night Light support on Chromebooks, make the voice dictation feature standalone and therefore accessible from anywhere via a small button at bottom of the desktop, introduce a new global text-to-speech settings page, and add visual updates for enterprise device enrollment.

Chrome 69 launches September 4 with Material Design 2.0

Due for release early next month on September 4, 2018, the Chrome 69 web browser adds a Password Alert policy to allow users to specify both Google and non-Google accounts, blocks third-party software by default to reduce Chrome crashes, improves Chrome management with Intune, updates the Legacy Browser Support extension, and adds a new reporting tool.

With Chrome 69, Google is also extending the beautiful new Material Design 2.0 user interface design to all supported operating systems, including Windows, GNU/Linux, and macOS. For Microsoft Windows users, the new Material Design 2.0 adds notification-center integration on Windows 10, autofill updates, as well as touchpad gesture navigation.

Support for Linux files in the Files app
Support for Linux files in the Files app

Chrome OS 69 (3 Images)

