Chrome OS 68 for Chromebooks Brings Material 2.0 Design, PIN Sign-In Support

The camera app now supports high-resolution images

Aug 7, 2018 18:43 GMT  ·  By  · 
Google today promoted the Chrome OS 68 Linux-based operating system for Chromebooks to the Stable channel as version 68.0.3440.87 (Platform version: 10718.71.2/3) for most devices, a release that brings numerous new features, improvements, and security updates.

Highlights of the Chrome OS 68 release include a brand-new Material 2.0 design for dialogs and secondary UI on Chrome OS, 802.11r fast BSS transition (FT) support for fast roaming, new Display Size settings for setting the size of a connected display, PIN sign-in support to allow users to use a PIN to sign into Chrome OS.

Chrome OS 68 also introduces support for high-resolution images in the camera app, a new administrator policy that lets users enable or disable client-side native printing,  two new keyboard shortcuts for toggling magnifiers on and off, as well as the ability to use Select-to-Speak on touchscreen Chromebooks or when using a stylus.

"[Chrome OS 68 adds] Select-to-Speak ability to select specific text to be read aloud by highlighting the text, then pressing Search + s," said Bernie Thompson in today's announcement. "This works in addition to the original behavior of pressing Search and clicking an item or dragging a box around content to be read aloud."

Chrome OS now supports a Child account as first sign-in

With Chrome OS 68, Google added support for Child account as first sign-in, the ability to enable or disable the ChromeVox screen reader feature using the side volume keys on convertible (2-in-1) or tablet Chromebooks, and various improvements to the look and feel of Chrome OS and its motion specifications.

Chrome OS 68 contains numerous bug fixes and security updates to make your Chromebook experience more stable, secure, and reliable. Supported Chromebooks will receive the Chrome OS 68.0.3440.87 stable update over the air in the next several days. To update your Chromebooks, open Chrome and go to Settings -> About Chrome OS.

