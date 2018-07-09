Chakra GNU/Linux Users Get the KDE Plasma 5.13 Treatment, Lots of Other Updates

If you're using the KDE-oriented Chakra GNU/Linux operating system on your personal computer, you can now update it to the latest KDE Plasma 5.13 desktop environment and corresponding KDE software applications and technologies.

The latest KDE Plasma 5.13.2 desktop environment is now available in the official software repositories of Chakra GNU/Linux, along with KDE Applications 18.04.2 and KDE Frameworks 5.47.0 software suites and several other up-to-date KDE apps, including Konversation 1.7.5 and Okteta 0.25.0, all build against the Qt 5.11.1 application framework.

"With your next system upgrade you will receive all the latest versions of KDE’s Plasma, Applications, and Frameworks, in addition to several other package updates," said Neofytos Kolokotronis. "We introduce Plasma 5.13 in its second bug-fix release, a brand new series that introduces many new features to our favorite desktop environment."

More than 300 packages have been updated

The latest repository sync brought more than 300 updated packages to users of the Chakra GNU/Linux operating systems. Among the most important apps that received new versions, we can mention CMake 3.11.4, GnuPG 2.2.8, VLC Media Player 3.0.3, OpenShot 2.4.2, Otter-Browser 0.9.99.1, Skrooge 2.14.0, Eclipse 4.7.4, Rust 1.27.0, Mendeley Desktop 1.19.1, and Mozilla Firefox 61.0.

As usual, Chakra GNU/Linux users can update their installations by using the built-in package management system, which is the same as the one used by the famous Arch Linux operating system. Basically, you have to open a terminal emulator and run the "sudo pacman -Syu" command to update all packages in your system.

However, it may take some time for all mirrors worldwide to receive the new updates. If the mirror you're using doesn't contain these update, check again in a few hours. At the moment of writing, all Chakra GNU/Linux mirrors should be up-to-date, but some may not yet be synced with the main server. For more details, check out the forum announcement.