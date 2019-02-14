> > >
Chakra GNU/Linux Users Get KDE Plasma 5.15 Desktop and KDE Applications 18.12.2

KDE Frameworks 5.55 also available in the repositories

Feb 14, 2019 
Chakra GNU/Linux
Users of the Chakra GNU/Linux distribution have received yet another batch of updates that bring them all the latest KDE technologies and security fixes.

Less than a week after the previous update, which brought the KDE Plasma 5.14.5, KDE Frameworks 5.54.0, and KDE Applications 18.2.1 releases, Chakra GNU/Linux users can now install the recently released KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop environment, along with the KDE Frameworks 5.55.0 and KDE Applications 18.12.2 open-source software suites.

The KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop environment in combination with the KDE Applications 18.12.2 and KDE Frameworks 5.55.0 software suites bring you numerous new features and improvements to make your Chakra GNU/Linux installations more powerful, productive, and enjoyable.

Here's how to install the latest Chakra GNU/Linux updates

Originally based on the popular Arch Linux operating system, Chakra GNU/Linux is built around the latest KDE technologies and follows a rolling release model, which means that you install once and receive updates forever. As such, to update your Chakra GNU/Linux installations, run the "sudo pacman -Syu" command in a terminal emulator, then reboot your computer.

"Most of our mirrors synchronize with the central repositories on the origin server within 24 hours. Use the mirror status web page to see when your mirror of choice last synchronized. Run sudo pacman -Syu to update and upgrade your system," said the Chakra GNU/Linux developers in the forum announcement.

Those of you who encounter any issues during the update process should post a comment in the forum announcement with the complete input and output by running the LC_ALL=C sudo pacman -Syu command, in English. Newcomers can download the latest Chakra GNU/Linux release from our free software portal.

