CentOS Linux 8.1 Officially Released, Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1

The CentOS community announced today the general availability of the CentOS Linux 8 (1911), based on the source code of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 operating system.

CentOS Linux 8.1 (1911) is here almost four months after the introduction of the CentOS Linux 8 operating system series, which is based on Red Hat's Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 operating system series, to add all the new features and improvements implemented upstream in the latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 release.

Highlights include kernel live patching, a new routing protocol stack called FRR which supports multiple IPv4 and IPv6 routing protocols, an extended version of the Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) to help sysadmins troubleshoot complex network issues, support for re-encrypting block devices in LUKS2 while the devices are in use, as well as a new tool for generating SELinux policies for containers called udica.

"With udica, you can create a tailored security policy for better control of how a container accesses host system resources, such as storage, devices, and network. This enables you to harden your container deployments against security violations and it also simplifies achieving and maintaining regulatory compliance," reads the upstream release notes.

Updated components

CentOS Linux 8.1 also comes with additional FIPS-140 and Common Criteria certifications, XDP (eXpress Data Path) eBPF-based high performance data path as a Technology Preview, support for importing QCOW virtual images, and a new command-line tool in Identity Management called Healthcheck that helps users find issues, which could affect the reliability of their IdM environments.

Several packages and core components have received new version in CentOS Linux 8.1 (1911). Among these, we can mention the Tuned 2.12 system tuning tool, which brings support for CPU list negation, chrony 3.5 suite, which can now more accurately synchronize the system clock with hardware time stamping, as well as PHP 7.3, Ruby 2.6, Node.js 12, nginx 1.16, LLVM 8.0.1, Rust Toolset 1.37, and Go Toolset 1.12.8.

CentOS Linux 8.1 (1911) installation images are now available to download for 64-bit (x86_64), PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64le), AArch64 (ARM 64-bit), and ARMv7hl/ARMhfp architectures. Vagrant and Generic Cloud images are also available to download from the official website. Existing users running CentOS Linux 8.0 (1905) need only to update their installations.