CentOS-Based NethServer 7.5 Linux OS Launches with New Mail Server, NextCloud 13

NethServer project's Alessio Fattorini informs Softpedia today on the general availability of the NethServer 7.5 server-oriented, Linux-based operating system release.

Based on the underlying mechanisms of the CentOS Linux 7.5 operating system, which in turn is based on Red Had Enterprise Linux 7.5 operating system, NethServer 7.5 is here more than six months after version 7.4 released last October and introduces numerous new features and enhancements.

Highlights of the NethServer 7.5 release include a new NethServer Subscription by Nethesis that promises to give users access to both the Stable Updates repository and professional support services they might need for NethServer deployments, as well as an all-new mail server and spam filtering system based on Rspamd.

Furthermore, NethServer now supports OpenDKIM signatures for outbound messages to increase security and the trust of other mail servers with NethServer's, adds a new panel to allow users to manage Software Center configurations and system upgrades, and introduces the Icaro Hotspot manager.

"Users are sent to a captive portal from which they can access the network by authenticating themselves via social login, SMS or email. Icaro is complete Hotspot written in Go and Vue.js. It uses CoovaChilli as access controller which can be configured and installed inside NethServer," reads today's announcement.

Fail2Ban is now part of the core system, NextCloud 13.02 included

NethServer 7.5 also comes with the latest NextCloud 13.02 open-source file hosting and sharing solution, support for log files in data backups to comply with EU's new GDPR privacy policy, as well as the ability to manage Windows file servers, TLS security, and wildcard DNS records via the web-based interface.

Additionally, it includes the Mattermost open-source private cloud platform, Fail2Ban, an open-source intrusion prevention software framework for scanning log files, and NethServer HotSync for reducing downtime in case of a failure. You can download NethServer 7.5 for 64-bit systems right now from Softpedia.

Rspamd

OpenDKIM signature for outbound messages