CentOS Atomic Host 7.5 Released for Those Who Want to Run Linux Containers

It's based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux Atomic Host 7.5

Jun 20, 2018 14:41 GMT 
The CentOS Atomic SIG team announced the release of the CentOS Atomic Host 7.5 (7.1805) operating system for those who want to run Linux containers on their infrastructures.

Coming about a month after the release of the CentOS Linux 7.5 (1804) operating system for 64-bit (x86_64), 32-bit (i386), ARM64 (AArch64), PowerPC 64-bit (ppc64), PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64le), and ARM-hfp (armhfp) compatible machines, CentOS Atomic Host 7.5 (7.1805) is now available to download.

CentOS Atomic Host 7.5 (7.1805) is built from standard CentOS Linux 7 RPMs and the upstream packages included in the Red Hat Enterprise Linux Atomic Host 7.5 operating system. CentOS Linux is a free and open-source computer operating system for desktops and servers that's always based on the latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux releases.

Here's what's new in CentOS Atomic Host 7.5 (7.1805)

Apart from being based on the CentOS Linux 7.5 packages, CentOS Atomic Host 7.5 (7.1805) includes several unique core component, such as atomic-1.22.1-3.git2fd0860.el7.x86_64, cloud-init-0.7.9-24.el7.centos.x86_64, docker-1.13.1-63.git94f4240.el7.centos.x86_64, etcd-3.2.18-1.el7.x86_64, flannel-0.7.1-3.el7.x86_64, ostree-2018.1-4.el7.x86_64, and rpm-ostree-client-2018.1-1.atomic.el7.x86_64.

The operating system is powered by kernel-3.10.0-862.3.2.el7.x86_64, just like CentOS Linux 7.5 (1804) and is available for download an installable ISO image that you deploy on any physical machine, as well as VirtualBox or libvirt-formatted Vagrant box virtual machines, and Amazon Machine or QCOW2 images for deploying the operating system in cloud environments.

Existing users who already run CentOS Atomic Host 7 on their infrastructures, will be able to upgrade to the latest release by running the command listed below in a terminal emulator or a virtual console (VT). On the other hand, newcomers can get started with CentOS Atomic Host by visiting the official CentOS wiki and the respective download page.

atomic host upgrade
