> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

CentOS 7 and RHEL 7 Get Important Linux Kernel Update to Patch SACK Panic Flaws

Patches are also available for CentOS 6 and RHEL 6 series

Jun 21, 2019 14:18 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Red Hat Enterprise Linux and CentOS are now patched against SACK Panic flaws
   Red Hat Enterprise Linux and CentOS are now patched against SACK Panic flaws

The Red Hat Enterprise Linux and CentOS Linux operating systems have received new Linux kernel security updates that are marked as important and address the recently disclosed TCP vulnerabilities affecting all GNU/Linux distributions.

The new Linux kernel security updates patch an integer overflow flaw (CVE-2019-11477) discovered by Jonathan Looney in Linux kernel's networking subsystem processed TCP Selective Acknowledgment (SACK) segments, which could allow a remote attacker to cause a so-called SACK Panic attack (denial of service) by sending malicious sequences of SACK segments on a TCP connection that has a small TCP MSS value.

"While processing SACK segments, the Linux kernel's socket buffer (SKB) data structure becomes fragmented," reads Red Hat's security advisory. "Each fragment is about TCP maximum segment size (MSS) bytes. To efficiently process SACK blocks, the Linux kernel merges multiple fragmented SKBs into one, potentially overflowing the variable holding the number of segments."

Furthermore, the Linux kernel security update also fixes two other similar issues (CVE-2019-11478 and CVE-2019-11479), both discovered by Jonathan Looney in Linux kernel's TCP retransmission queue implementation, which could allow a remote attacker to cause a denial of service that may lead to excessive resource consumption and a system crash.

Users are urged to update their systems immediately

In addition to the three SACK Panic security vulnerabilities mentioned above, the Linux kernel security update released for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and CentOS Linux 6 operating system series also adds the Intel MDS mitigations for Intel Skylake CPUs and a missing md_clear flag in /proc/cpuinfo, ensures the Linux kernel now disables SMT with the mds=full,nosmt parameter, and fixes a double free issue in lib/idr.c.

All users of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6, CentOS Linux 7, and CentOS Linux 6 operating system series are urged to update their systems as soon as possible. The new Linux kernel security updates are available for all supported variants of these operating systems on 64-bit, 32-bit, IBM z Systems (s390x), PowerPC 64-bit Big Endian (ppc64), and PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64le) architectures.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Debian's Intel MDS Mitigations Are Available for Sandy Bridge Server/Core-X CPUs

New intel-microcode security update is now available

Debian's Intel MDS Mitigations Are Available for Sandy Bridge Server/Core-X CPUs
Security-Oriented Alpine Linux Receives Serial & Ethernet Support for ARM Boards

Alpine Linux 3.10 is now available to download

Security-Oriented Alpine Linux Receives Serial & Ethernet Support for ARM Boards
Canonical Outs New Linux Kernel Live Patch for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS

To address the new TCP SACK Panic kernel vulnerabilities

Canonical Outs New Linux Kernel Live Patch for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS
KDE Plasma 5.16 Desktop Environment Gets First Point Release, Update Now

KDE Plasma 5.16.1 packages are now available to download

KDE Plasma 5.16 Desktop Environment Gets First Point Release, Update Now
OpenMandriva Linux 4.0 Operating System Officially Released, Here's What's New

It's powered by the Linux 5.1 kernel series

OpenMandriva Linux 4.0 Operating System Officially Released, Here's What's New

Fresh Reviews

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Review (PS4)

A remake of Crash Team Racing and Crash Nitro Kart is coming to the PS4 with 2019 graphics and loads of fun new features

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Review (PS4)
Muse Dash Review (PC)

A unique rhythm-action game is coming to PC to get you all fired up and maybe even make you dance without you noticing

Muse Dash Review (PC)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

A more affordable tablet with premium touches

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Review (PS4)

A remake of Crash Team Racing and Crash Nitro Kart is coming to the PS4 with 2019 graphics and loads of fun new features

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Review (PS4)
Muse Dash Review (PC)

A unique rhythm-action game is coming to PC to get you all fired up and maybe even make you dance without you noticing

Muse Dash Review (PC)

Latest News

Foxconn Founder Wants Apple to Give Up on Making iPhones in China

He says Apple should move production to Taiwan

Foxconn Founder Wants Apple to Give Up on Making iPhones in China
FedEx Stops Shipment of Huawei Phone Due to US Government Ban

The phone was sent from the UK to the US

FedEx Stops Shipment of Huawei Phone Due to US Government Ban
Microsoft Says Windows 10 19H2 Is Still Coming

The Windows 10 update is due in the fall

Microsoft Says Windows 10 19H2 Is Still Coming
Windows Terminal Now Available for Download

The new app is now available from the Microsoft Store

Windows Terminal Now Available for Download
You Can Now Buy Linux Notebooks Powered by Zorin OS from Star Labs

Two new notebooks come pre-installed with Zorin OS 15

You Can Now Buy Linux Notebooks Powered by Zorin OS from Star Labs
Ubuntu Linux Gets Intel MDS Mitigations for Intel Sandy Bridge CPUs, Update Now

Users must update their systems as soon as possible

Ubuntu Linux Gets Intel MDS Mitigations for Intel Sandy Bridge CPUs, Update Now
GNOME Asia Summit 2019 Announced for GNOME 3.36 "Gresik" Desktop in Indonesia

The event will take place between October 11-13, 2019

GNOME Asia Summit 2019 Announced for GNOME 3.36 "Gresik" Desktop in Indonesia
CentOS 7 and RHEL 7 Get Important Linux Kernel Update to Patch SACK Panic Flaws

Patches are also available for CentOS 6 and RHEL 6 series

CentOS 7 and RHEL 7 Get Important Linux Kernel Update to Patch SACK Panic Flaws
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Review (PS4)

A remake of Crash Team Racing and Crash Nitro Kart is coming to the PS4 with 2019 graphics and loads of fun new features

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Review (PS4)