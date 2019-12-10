Canonical to Sponsor Microsoft's First Windows Subsystem for Linux Conference

Canonical, the company behind the popular Ubuntu Linux operating system, announced that they will be an official sponsor of Microsoft's first-ever Linux Conference for WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux).

Announced earlier this fall, WSLconf, the first Microsoft Linux Conference for WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux), a Windows 10 feature that allows users to run various GNU/Linux distributions on top of their Windows installations, will take place next spring from March 10th to 11th, and it looks like Canonical will be there to give presentations and also sponsor the event.

"Canonical is announcing today it will be a featured sponsor of WSLConf, the first conference dedicated to the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) platform," said Canonical. "Ubuntu first partnered with Microsoft to bring Bash on Ubuntu on Windows to users in 2016 with the Windows 10 Anniversary Update. Bash has since evolved into Windows Subsystem for Linux. WSL is a stable and mature Linux platform for cross-platform development, DevOps, and system administration built directly into Windows 10."

Canonical hiring Ubuntu Desktop software engineers for WSL

As we reported earlier this week, Canonical is getting more and more involved in the WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux) implementation as its Ubuntu operating system is one of the most popular in the Windows 10 Store for developers who need to use Linux applications inside Windows when developing cross-platform software, so the company is now hiring Ubuntu Desktop software engineers for WSL.

The WSLconf event will be organized by the community and no registration fee is required to attend it. The entire conference will be held on the Microsoft Redmond campus in Washington, US, in Building 20. Canonical's Ubuntu on WSL team will attend to give presentations, along with Microsoft's WSL team, and the creators of Pengwin, a Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution optimized for WSL.