> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Canonical's Ubuntu OpenStack Architecture to Empower BT's Next-Gen 5G Cloud Core

Allows them to create a smart and fully converged network

Jul 25, 2019 19:59 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Ubuntu to enable next generation BT 5G Cloud Core network
   Ubuntu to enable next generation BT 5G Cloud Core network

Canonical announced that the BT Group communications company has chosen to use the Charmed OpenStack on Ubuntu and related open-source tools to automate the deployment and operations of their next-generation 5G cloud core network.

BT's next-generation 5G Core network will be built on Canonical's Charmed OpenStack architecture on Ubuntu Linux. The company will also use all the open-source tools provided by Canonical, such as Charms, Juju, and MAAS, to automate the deployment and operations of their infrastructure, as well as for virtual network functions (VNFs) apps.

"BT has recognised the efficiency, flexibility and innovation afforded by an open architecture, and realises the value of such an approach in enabling its delivery of new 5G services. We’re delighted to be working with them to deliver the foundation to this approach, which will underpin BT’s 5G strategy," said Mark Shuttleworth, CEO of Canonical.

Ubuntu and OpenStack help BT quickly deploy new service

Not only that Canonical's Charmed OpenStack on Ubuntu proves to be a key component for BT's next generation 5G Core network, but it looks like all these open-source tools and cloud-based approach will ensure the quick deployment of new services from BT, as well as to increase the capacity to stay ahead of customer demand, thanks to 5G and FTTP technologies.

"Canonical is providing us with the ‘cloud-native’ foundation that enables us to create a smart and fully converged network. Utilising open source and best-of-breed technologies will ensure we can deliver on our convergence vision, and enable a world-leading 5G and FTTP experience for our customers," said Neil J. McRae, BT Group's Chief Architect.

On May 30th, 2019, BT's EE mobile network enabled 5G capabilities in six cities in the UK (United Kingdom), including Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, London, and Manchester. The next-generation cloud-based full 5G Core network will be introduced by BT starting from 2022, thanks to the powerful Open Source technologies provided by Canonical and Ubuntu Linux.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 Operating System Enters Beta with Enhanced Security

Also improves manageability and developer productivity

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 Operating System Enters Beta with Enhanced Security
Collabora Adds Big Performance Improvements for Linux Gamers in Linux Kernel 5.2

Android operating systems will also benefit of the change

Collabora Adds Big Performance Improvements for Linux Gamers in Linux Kernel 5.2
GNOME 3.34 Desktop Environment Gets Fourth Snapshot, Beta Is Coming Early August

GNOME 3.33.4 is now available for public testing

GNOME 3.34 Desktop Environment Gets Fourth Snapshot, Beta Is Coming Early August
SparkyLinux 5.8 Is Out as First Release Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

Available as Xfce, LXQt, Openbox, and text mode editions

SparkyLinux 5.8 Is Out as First Release Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"
Canonical Outs New Linux Kernel Security Updates for Ubuntu 19.04 and 18.04 LTS

Addresses various security vulnerabilities and issues

Canonical Outs New Linux Kernel Security Updates for Ubuntu 19.04 and 18.04 LTS

Fresh Reviews

They Are Billions Review (PS4)

Survive wave after wave of infected zombies in a post-apocalyptic wasteland and develop a thriving colony

They Are Billions Review (PS4)
Motorola One Vision Review

An affordable phone and a little bit more

Motorola One Vision Review
Razer Nari Ultimate Review - A Surprising and Necessary Evolution

Turns out that haptic feedback on a headset is not crazy

Razer Nari Ultimate Review - A Surprising and Necessary Evolution
They Are Billions Review (PS4)

Survive wave after wave of infected zombies in a post-apocalyptic wasteland and develop a thriving colony

They Are Billions Review (PS4)
Motorola One Vision Review

An affordable phone and a little bit more

Motorola One Vision Review

Latest News

They Are Billions Review (PS4)

Survive wave after wave of infected zombies in a post-apocalyptic wasteland and develop a thriving colony

They Are Billions Review (PS4)
Managing History in Chromium Microsoft Edge

How to view the sites that you visited in the past

Managing History in Chromium Microsoft Edge
Why Your Firefox Search Engine Might Change After the Latest Update

And how to return to your original search engine

Why Your Firefox Search Engine Might Change After the Latest Update
Samsung Makes the Galaxy Tab S6 Feel More like a Laptop

A trackpad will be added to the keyboard cover

Samsung Makes the Galaxy Tab S6 Feel More like a Laptop
Apple Card to Finally Launch Next Month

Report claims Apple is targeting the first half of August

Apple Card to Finally Launch Next Month
Google Confirms Bug Breaking Down Google Search on Android

Fix is already in the works, company says

Google Confirms Bug Breaking Down Google Search on Android
New AsusWrt-Merlin Custom Router Firmware Available - Get Version 384.13 Beta 1

The firmware update includes AiMesh Router and node support

New AsusWrt-Merlin Custom Router Firmware Available - Get Version 384.13 Beta 1
NVIDIA Rolls Out GeForce Graphics Driver 431.68 Hotfix - Get It Now

The driver release fixes mouse cursor after exiting a game

NVIDIA Rolls Out GeForce Graphics Driver 431.68 Hotfix - Get It Now
AMD Adds Supports Wolfenstein: Youngblood - Get Adrenalin Edition 19.7.3

The new driver update improves performance by up to 13%

AMD Adds Supports Wolfenstein: Youngblood - Get Adrenalin Edition 19.7.3