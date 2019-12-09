> > >
Canonical Releases Updated Ubuntu Images for All Supported Raspberry Pi Boards

Canonical released today updated Ubuntu images for all supported Raspberry Pi single board computers with out-of-the-box USB ports functionality and various bug fixes.

Last month, Canonical pledged to fully support its popular Ubuntu Linux operating system on all Raspberry Pi boards, including Raspberry Pi 2, Raspberry Pi 3, and the latest Raspberry Pi 4 model. Ubuntu 19.10 shipped with a Linux kernel bug blocking the use of USB ports out of the box in the official arm64 image on the Raspberry Pi 4 SBC with 4GB RAM.

Today, the company released updated Ubuntu images for all supported Raspberry Pi single board computers to fix the said bug and provide users with fully functional USB ports for the 4GB RAM version of the Raspberry Pi 4 board. Most probably, the updated Raspberry Pi image also contains other bug fixes and tweaks to make your Ubuntu experience even better on the tiny computers.

Ubuntu Server LTS and Ubuntu Core coming to the Raspberry Pi boards

Canonical also announced today that it plans to collaborate with the Raspberry Pi Foundation to offer the community an officially supported Ubuntu image for every new release of a Raspberry Pi single board computer. Furthermore, the company plans to make the Ubuntu Server LTS and Ubuntu Core operating systems available for the Raspberry Pi in the near future.

"We are on a journey to offering outstanding official support for Ubuntu on the Raspberry Pi boards. As next steps, we will deliver Ubuntu Server LTS and Ubuntu Core on the Raspberry Pi boards. We aim to collaborate with the Raspberry Pi foundation to have an officially supported image of Ubuntu available at every new release of a Raspberry Pi board," said Canonical.

Meanwhile, if you're using Ubuntu Linux on your Raspberry Pi 2, Raspberry Pi 3 or Raspberry Pi 4 board, you can download the latest 32-bit and 64-bit Ubuntu images right now from the official website, especially if you previous encounter issues with the USB ports in the 4GB RAM version of Raspberry Pi 4. Also, Canonical invites innovators to explore the possibilities of Ubuntu Linux on the Raspberry Pi here and here.

