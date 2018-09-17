Canonical Releases Ubuntu 18.04.1 Desktop Image Optimized for Microsoft Hyper-V

Canonical has announced today the availability of an optimized Ubuntu Desktop images in the Microsoft Hyper-V gallery for Windows 10 Pro users who want to try out the latest Ubuntu Linux operating system.

Based on the latest Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS (Bionic Beaver) release, the new Ubuntu Desktop image is now available for installation from the Microsoft Hyper-V gallery on Windows 10 Pro computers. It comes with a pre-configured xRDP server for communication with Microsoft Remote Desktop Connection (RDP) protocol for allowing Windows 10 Pro users to experience the full Ubuntu Desktop running in Hyper-V as a virtual machine.

"Our friends over at Microsoft have worked with XRDP upstream to add support for their Enhanced Session Mode, which provides tight integration between a Windows host and the Ubuntu virtual machine running in Hyper-V. The next obvious step was to create a bootable Hyper-V image of Ubuntu Desktop 18.04 LTS which includes XRDP pre-configured to take advantage of Enhanced Session Mode," wrote Will Cooke, Ubuntu Desktop Director at Canonical.

A lot of people are using Ubuntu as a virtual machine

Thanks to the work done by Microsoft upstream to enhance the xRDP server, the bootable Hyper-V image of Ubuntu Desktop 18.04.1 LTS with Enhanced Session Mode support will bring dynamic desktop resizing, improved clipboard integration, better mouse experience to seamlessly move between the Windows 10 Pro host and the guest Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS desktop, as well as easier sharing of folders between the two OSes for faster file transfers.

Furthermore, these enhancements will allow Hyper-V users to use hv_sock, a byte-stream-based communication mechanism that enables high bandwidth interconnection between the host and guest operating systems. Users who want to run Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS (Bionic Beaver) on their Windows 10 Pro computers can install the Hyper-V image from the Microsoft Hyper-V Gallery. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up your Ubuntu Desktop on Hyper-V.

According to Canonical, which recently revealed the initial Ubuntu Desktop metrics gathered from users who install the latest Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system, Ubuntu Linux is used all over the world by a lot of people, and especially as a virtual machine. This is why they put a lot of work into optimizing the Ubuntu Desktop experience when running the OS a guest virtual machine on a Windows 10 Pro desktop host.