> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Canonical Outs Major Linux Kernel Security Updates for All Supported Ubuntu OSes

Ubuntu 19.04, 18.04 LTS, and 16.04 LTS are affected

Sep 3, 2019 10:32 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Updating Ubuntu
   Updating Ubuntu

Canonical released new major Linux kernel security updates for all supported Ubuntu Linux operating systems to address up to 28 security vulnerabilities.

Affecting the Linux 5.0, 4.15, and 4.4 kernels of Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), the most critical vulnerability (CVE-2019-10638) fixed in this new security update was discovered by Amit Klein and Benny Pinkas in the Linux kernel when randomizing IP ID values generated for connectionless networking protocols, which could allow a remote attacker track particular Linux devices.

Also discovered by Amit Klein and Benny Pinkas, the security update addresses another critical vulnerability (CVE-2019-10639) in the Linux kernel, but only affecting the Linux 4.15 kernel used in the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) systems. This could allow a remote attacker to exploit another vulnerability in the Linux kernel as the location of kernel addresses could exposed by the implementation of connection-less network protocols.

Two other important issues were fixed as well, a security flaw (CVE-2018-19985) discovered by Hui Peng and Mathias Payer in Linux kernel's Option USB High Speed driver and an issue (CVE-2019-0136) in the Intel Wi-Fi device driver when validating certain Tunneled Direct Link Setup (TDLS), both of which allowing a physically proximate attacker to cause a denial of service (DoS attack) and crash the system or disconnect the Wi-Fi.

Among other issues fixed in this major new Linux kernel security update, we can mention two issues in the floppy driver leading to division-by-zero or buffer overread, infinite loop vulnerabilities in the virtio net driver and the CFS Linux kernel process scheduler, a null pointer dereference vulnerability in the LSI Logic MegaRAID driver, as well as issues affecting Linux kernel's Bluetooth UART implementation and the GTCO tablet input driver.

Also addressed are a race condition in Linux kernel's DesignWare USB3 DRD Controller device driver, an out-of-bounds read in the QLogic QEDI iSCSI Initiator driver, a bug in the Raremono AM/FM/SW radio device driver, a double-free error in the USB Rio 500 device driver, as well as race conditions in the ALSA (Advanced Linux Sound Architecture) subsystem, USB YUREX device driver, CPiA2 video4linux device driver, and Softmac USB Prism54 device driver.

Users are urged to update their systems immediately

A use-after-free vulnerability discovered in Linux kernel's Appletalk implementation, as well as issues in the Siano USB MDTV receiver device driver, Line 6 POD USB device driver, Bluetooth protocol BR/EDR specification, and CAN implementation were addressed as well in this security update. Therefore, all Ubuntu users are urged to update their installations to the new Linux kernel versions as soon as possible.

While Ubuntu 19.04 and Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS users using the Linux 5.0 HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel must update to linux-image 5.0.0-27.28, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS users using the Linux 4.15 HWE kernel need to update their systems to linux-image 4.15.0-60.67. Ubuntu 16.04 LTS users using the Linux 4.4 kernel will have to update as well, to linux-image 4.4.0-161.189.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Kali Linux Ethical Hacking OS Switches to Linux 5.2, Now Supports OnePlus 7

LG V20, Nexus 5X, and Nexus 10 images also available

Kali Linux Ethical Hacking OS Switches to Linux 5.2, Now Supports OnePlus 7
New SparkyLinux Rolling Release Based on Debian Bullseye Ships with Xfce 4.14

SparkyLinux 2019.09 is now available to download

New SparkyLinux Rolling Release Based on Debian Bullseye Ships with Xfce 4.14
RaspEX Project Now Lets You Turn Your Raspberry Pi 4 into a HTPC with Kodi

RaspEX Kodi Build 190803 is now available to download

RaspEX Project Now Lets You Turn Your Raspberry Pi 4 into a HTPC with Kodi
Linux Lite 4.6 Officially Released, It's Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

It's only supported on 64-bit PCs and ships with Linux 4.15

Linux Lite 4.6 Officially Released, It's Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS
Run Chromium OS on Your Desktop or Laptop Computer with ChromX and Flatpak

ChromX Build 190824 is now available to download

Run Chromium OS on Your Desktop or Laptop Computer with ChromX and Flatpak

Fresh Reviews

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Latest News

Canonical Releases Updated Ubuntu Images for All Supported Raspberry Pi Boards

Available now for Raspberry Pi 2, 3 and 4 models

Canonical Releases Updated Ubuntu Images for All Supported Raspberry Pi Boards
Canonical Needs Your Help to Improve Ubuntu, Take the Ubuntu 20.04 Survey Now

They want to make future Ubuntu releases better

Canonical Needs Your Help to Improve Ubuntu, Take the Ubuntu 20.04 Survey Now
Borderlands 3's Upcoming Campaign Add-on Gets 13 Minutes of Gameplay Footage

Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot due out December 19

Borderlands 3's Upcoming Campaign Add-on Gets 13 Minutes of Gameplay Footage
First Look: Ubuntu Cinnamon, Beautiful Remix Worthy of Becoming Official Flavor

Unofficial Ubuntu Cinnamon flavor now available to download

First Look: Ubuntu Cinnamon, Beautiful Remix Worthy of Becoming Official Flavor
New Linux Kernel Update for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 & CentOS 7 Fixes Two Bugs

Users are urged to update their systems immediately

New Linux Kernel Update for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 & CentOS 7 Fixes Two Bugs
2K Announces New BioShock Game in Development at Cloud Chamber Studio

The newly-formed studio is led by Kelley Gilmore

2K Announces New BioShock Game in Development at Cloud Chamber Studio
Phoenix Point Release on Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Delayed Indefinitely

The game will remain an Epic Store exclusive

Phoenix Point Release on Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Delayed Indefinitely
Tropico 6 Gets “The Llama of Wall Street” DLC and the Seventh Free Update

New buildings and gameplay features have been added

Tropico 6 Gets “The Llama of Wall Street” DLC and the Seventh Free Update
Bethesda Puts The Elder Scrolls: Legends Development on Hold Indefinitely

The free-to-play card game will still be supported for now

Bethesda Puts The Elder Scrolls: Legends Development on Hold Indefinitely