> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Canonical Outs Major Linux Kernel Security Updates for All Supported Ubuntu OSes Updated

Affects Ubuntu 19.10, 19.04, 18.04 LTS, and 16.04 LTS

Nov 13, 2019 15:00 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Updating Ubuntu
   Updating Ubuntu

Canonical released today a new batch of Linux kernel security updates for all of its supported Ubuntu Linux releases to address the latest Intel CPU vulnerabilities, as well as other important flaws.

As announced the other day, Canonical was quick to respond to the latest security vulnerabilities affecting Intel CPU microarchitectures, so they now published Linux kernel updates to mitigate them. These are CVE-2019-11135, CVE-2018-12207, CVE-2019-0154, and CVE-2019-0155, which could allow local attackers to either expose sensitive information or possibly elevate privileges or cause a denial of service.

On top of these security issues affecting Intel CPUs, the new Linux kernel security updates also address three vulnerabilities (CVE-2019-15791, CVE-2019-15792, and CVE-2019-15793) discovered by Google Project Zero's Jann Horn in the shiftfs implementation, which could allow a local attacker to either execute arbitrary code, cause a denial of service (system crash), or bypass DAC permissions.

Users are urged to update their systems immediately

Also fixed are a buffer overflow (CVE-2019-16746) discovered in Linux kernel's 802.11 Wi-Fi configuration interface, which could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service (system crash) or execute arbitrary code, and another buffer overflow (CVE-2019-17666) found by Nico Waisman in the Realtek Wi-Fi driver, which could allow a physically proximate attacker to crash the system or execute arbitrary code.

The security update also fixes several vulnerabilities affecting only Ubuntu 19.04, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS systems, namely CVE-2019-17052, CVE-2019-17053, CVE-2019-17054, CVE-2019-17055, and CVE-2019-17056, which were discovered by Ori Nimron in Linux kernel's Appletalk, AX25, NFC, ISDN, and IEEE 802.15.4 Low-Rate Wireless network protocol implementations, All these flaws could allow a local attacker to create a raw socket.

Additionally, it fixes a vulnerability (CVE-2019-15098) discovered by Hui Peng in Linux kernel's Atheros AR6004 USB Wi-Fi device driver, which could allow a physically proximate attacker to cause a denial of service (system crash), and another vulnerability (CVE-2019-2215) discovered by Maddie Stone in the Binder IPC Driver implementation, which could let a local attacker cause a denial of service (system crash) or execute arbitrary code, the latter only affecting Ubuntu 16.04 LTS systems.

Users are urged to update their Ubuntu systems to the new kernel versions available in the main software repositories as soon as possible. These are linux-image 5.3.0-23.27 for Ubuntu 19.10, linux-image 5.0.0-36.38 for Ubuntu 19.04, linux-image 5.0.0-36.39~18.04.1 for Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS, linux-image 4.15.0-70.79 for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, linux-image 4.15.0-70.79~16.04.1 for Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS, and linux-image 4.4.0-169.198 for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. Please reboot your systems after installing the new kernel versions.

Update: Canonical released new Linux kernel versions for all supported Ubuntu Linux versions to address a regression introduced by the previous kernel versions, which broke KVM guests on systems where extended page tables (EPT) were disabled or not supported. Also they discovered that the fix for CVE-2019-0155 (i915 missing Blitter Command Streamer check) was incomplete on 64-bit Intel x86 systems. Users are urged to update their systems again to the new Linux kernel versions mentioned above, which address these issues.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Canonical Announces Ubuntu Updates to Mitigate Latest Intel Vulnerabilities

Users are urged to update their systems immediately

Canonical Announces Ubuntu Updates to Mitigate Latest Intel Vulnerabilities
Red Hat Responds to ZombieLoad v2 Security Vulnerabilities Affecting Intel CPUs

Urges users to update their systems as soon as possible

Red Hat Responds to ZombieLoad v2 Security Vulnerabilities Affecting Intel CPUs
Volla Phone Promises to Support Ubuntu Touch, Gets Kickstarter Campaign

The device will be based on the Android Open Source Project

Volla Phone Promises to Support Ubuntu Touch, Gets Kickstarter Campaign
Here's KDE Plasma Mobile Running on the PinePhone Open Source Linux Smartphone

Backed by the KDE neon GNU/Linux operating system

Here's KDE Plasma Mobile Running on the PinePhone Open Source Linux Smartphone
KDE Plasma 5.17.3 Desktop Environment Released with More Than 40 Bug Fixes

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distro near you

KDE Plasma 5.17.3 Desktop Environment Released with More Than 40 Bug Fixes

Fresh Reviews

Borderlands 3 Review (PC)

Same ol', same ol', but bigger and better

Borderlands 3 Review (PC)
TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 True Wireless Earbuds Review - True AirPods Pro Rival

AirPods Pro clone with industry-leading battery life

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 True Wireless Earbuds Review - True AirPods Pro Rival
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review (PC)

Reflects current events without even trying

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review (PC)
Borderlands 3 Review (PC)

Same ol', same ol', but bigger and better

Borderlands 3 Review (PC)
TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 True Wireless Earbuds Review - True AirPods Pro Rival

AirPods Pro clone with industry-leading battery life

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 True Wireless Earbuds Review - True AirPods Pro Rival

Latest News

Canonical Donates More Ubuntu Phones to UBports and You Can Get One Right Now

Several BQ Aquaris E4 phones, two BQ Aquaris M10 tablets

Canonical Donates More Ubuntu Phones to UBports and You Can Get One Right Now
AMD Outs New Radeon Pro Graphics for Enterprise Driver - Get Version 19.Q4

The driver update fixes display issues caused by HBCC option

AMD Outs New Radeon Pro Graphics for Enterprise Driver - Get Version 19.Q4
Apple Says Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR Will Be Available to Order in December

Starting at US $5,999 and US $4,999 respectively

Apple Says Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR Will Be Available to Order in December
Apple Unveils 16-Inch MacBook Pro with New Keyboard, 8-Core CPUs, Up to 64GB RAM

Designed for developers, photographers, filmmakers, etc.

Apple Unveils 16-Inch MacBook Pro with New Keyboard, 8-Core CPUs, Up to 64GB RAM
Canonical Outs Major Linux Kernel Security Updates for All Supported Ubuntu OSes - Updated

Affects Ubuntu 19.10, 19.04, 18.04 LTS, and 16.04 LTS

Canonical Outs Major Linux Kernel Security Updates for All Supported Ubuntu OSes - Updated
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Game Ready Driver Is Out - Get GeForce 441.20

The release supports for CUDA 10.2 and new G-SYNC monitors

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Game Ready Driver Is Out - Get GeForce 441.20
The Razer Naga: Left-Handed Edition Gaming Mouse Returns in 2020

Customers can already pre-register and offer their feedback

The Razer Naga: Left-Handed Edition Gaming Mouse Returns in 2020
Quirky Puzzle Game Superliminal Launches on Epic Games Store

The game costs $20, but a 15% discount is available now

Quirky Puzzle Game Superliminal Launches on Epic Games Store
Reverse Horror Game Carrion Coming to Xbox One in 2020

The Xbox One version will launch alongside PC

Reverse Horror Game Carrion Coming to Xbox One in 2020