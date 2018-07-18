> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Canonical Needs Your Help to Test the Improved Ubuntu 18.04.1 Server Installer

Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS will be released on July 26, 2018

Jul 18, 2018 18:12 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

Canonical's Dimitri John Ledkov put out a call for testing for the Ubuntu community to help them test drive the improved Ubuntu Server installer in the upcoming Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS point release.

Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS, the first of a total of five scheduled point releases of the long-term supported Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series is about to be released in approximately one week from the moment of writing, on July 26, 2018, with improved and up-to-date core components and apps.

Besides these regular updates that Ubuntu 18.04 LTS users will receive through the official software repositories, Canonical also plans to add a new and improved version of the Ubuntu Server installer with support for LVM, VLAN, RAID, and Bonds, and it needs your help to test it thoroughly.

"At this point, we are looking for crash reports and critical bug reports that might be observed with the updated installer. Please try to configure LVM/RAID, Vlans, and Bonds, the way you would do it on your typical server," said Dimitri John Ledkov in a mailing list announcement published earlier today.

More improvements are planned for Ubuntu 18.10

As we all know, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) shipped with a brand-new installer for the Ubuntu Server edition, but it would appear that some critical features were missing so now Canonical is trying to add them so you can finally and properly install Ubuntu Server 18.04 LTS on your servers.

With the Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS point release, Canonical will offer users a fully functioning and improved Ubuntu Server installer, but while the functionality and UI are in place, it would appear they aren't refined as Canonical plans to improve them in the next major release, Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish).

So if you want to try LVM, RAID, VLAN, and Bonds support in the Ubuntu Server installer for the forthcoming Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS point release, you should download the Ubuntu Server 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) daily builds, which are currently available for 64-bit (amd64), ARM64 (AArch64), or PPC64el (PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian) architectures.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Red Hat and CentOS Fix Kernel Bug in Latest OS Versions, Urge Users to Update

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 and CentOS 7 users are affected

Red Hat and CentOS Fix Kernel Bug in Latest OS Versions, Urge Users to Update
You Can Now Install Android 8.1 Oreo on Your Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ Computer

RaspAnd Build 180717 is now available to download

You Can Now Install Android 8.1 Oreo on Your Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ Computer
Lubuntu 18.10 May Support 32-Bit PCs If There's Demand, Here's How You Can Help

Depends entirely on the community if there's 32-bit support

Lubuntu 18.10 May Support 32-Bit PCs If There's Demand, Here's How You Can Help
Nvidia 390.77 Linux Graphics Driver Improves Compatibility with Latest Kernels

Now available for FreeBSD and Solaris systems too

Nvidia 390.77 Linux Graphics Driver Improves Compatibility with Latest Kernels

Fresh Reviews

Motorola Moto Z2 Force Review - Gone in a Heartbeat

We’re testing Motorola’s new unbreakable phone

Motorola Moto Z2 Force Review - Gone in a Heartbeat
Solstice Chronicles: MIA Review - Not Bad, Not Good, Just There

It's fun sometimes, but don't get excited

Solstice Chronicles: MIA Review - Not Bad, Not Good, Just There
Dark Souls Remastered Review (Playstation 4)

The day has come: Dark Souls is born anew

Dark Souls Remastered Review (Playstation 4)
The Crew 2 Review - Too Many Ideas and No Soul

Not bad and not good, the worst place to be

The Crew 2 Review - Too Many Ideas and No Soul

Latest News

Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

The operating system will no longer receive updates

Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
VLC for iPhone and iPad Finally Gets Chromecast Support, Playback of 360 Videos

Audio playback quality was improved as well in VLC 3.1.0

VLC for iPhone and iPad Finally Gets Chromecast Support, Playback of 360 Videos
Canonical Needs Your Help to Test the Improved Ubuntu 18.04.1 Server Installer

Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS will be released on July 26, 2018

Canonical Needs Your Help to Test the Improved Ubuntu 18.04.1 Server Installer
Apple Releases Public Beta 3 of iOS 12, macOS Mojave 10.14, and tvOS 12

Public beta testers can now update their devices

Apple Releases Public Beta 3 of iOS 12, macOS Mojave 10.14, and tvOS 12
Red Hat and CentOS Fix Kernel Bug in Latest OS Versions, Urge Users to Update

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 and CentOS 7 users are affected

Red Hat and CentOS Fix Kernel Bug in Latest OS Versions, Urge Users to Update
Apple No Longer Signs iOS 11.4 Firmware Prohibiting Downgrades from iOS 11.4.1

The decision also affects the jailbreak community

Apple No Longer Signs iOS 11.4 Firmware Prohibiting Downgrades from iOS 11.4.1
Should Windows 8.1 Users Already Jump Ship?

Developers are one by one giving up on their apps

Should Windows 8.1 Users Already Jump Ship?
Google Slapped with €4.3 Billion Fine for Abusive Practices in Android

The company has 90 days to fix the issues

Google Slapped with €4.3 Billion Fine for Abusive Practices in Android
Three Reasons Microsoft Edge Can’t Replace Google Chrome on My PC

Google Chrome remains the browser of choice for me

Three Reasons Microsoft Edge Can’t Replace Google Chrome on My PC
How to Hide a Drive in Windows 10

Hide any drive from showing up in File Explorer

How to Hide a Drive in Windows 10