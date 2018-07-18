Canonical Needs Your Help to Test the Improved Ubuntu 18.04.1 Server Installer

Canonical's Dimitri John Ledkov put out a call for testing for the Ubuntu community to help them test drive the improved Ubuntu Server installer in the upcoming Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS point release.

Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS, the first of a total of five scheduled point releases of the long-term supported Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series is about to be released in approximately one week from the moment of writing, on July 26, 2018, with improved and up-to-date core components and apps.

Besides these regular updates that Ubuntu 18.04 LTS users will receive through the official software repositories, Canonical also plans to add a new and improved version of the Ubuntu Server installer with support for LVM, VLAN, RAID, and Bonds, and it needs your help to test it thoroughly.

"At this point, we are looking for crash reports and critical bug reports that might be observed with the updated installer. Please try to configure LVM/RAID, Vlans, and Bonds, the way you would do it on your typical server," said Dimitri John Ledkov in a mailing list announcement published earlier today.

More improvements are planned for Ubuntu 18.10

As we all know, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) shipped with a brand-new installer for the Ubuntu Server edition, but it would appear that some critical features were missing so now Canonical is trying to add them so you can finally and properly install Ubuntu Server 18.04 LTS on your servers.

With the Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS point release, Canonical will offer users a fully functioning and improved Ubuntu Server installer, but while the functionality and UI are in place, it would appear they aren't refined as Canonical plans to improve them in the next major release, Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish).

So if you want to try LVM, RAID, VLAN, and Bonds support in the Ubuntu Server installer for the forthcoming Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS point release, you should download the Ubuntu Server 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) daily builds, which are currently available for 64-bit (amd64), ARM64 (AArch64), or PPC64el (PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian) architectures.