Canonical Needs Your Help to Test Nvidia GPU Support for Ubuntu 18.10 and 18.04

Users with Nvidia graphics cards are called to a test drive

Sep 5, 2018 
Canonical's Will Cooke is inviting members of the Ubuntu Linux community to participate in a testing program that aims to smooth the experience for those using Nvidia graphics cards with proprietary or open source drivers.

Canonical is looking for committed volunteers that own a computer with a dedicated Nvidia graphics card to test drive both the Nvidia proprietary graphics drivers and the open-source Nouveau graphics driver on both the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) and the upcoming Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) releases and report any issues they might encounter.

"We are looking for committed volunteers to test Nvidia with proprietary and open source drivers. The goal of this testing is to catch regressions early in the cycle, and fix bugs before they reach a major audience. It is for Ubuntu 18.04 (Bionic) or Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic), in laptop or PC machines," said Will Cooke, Ubuntu Desktop Director at Canonical.

Here's how to help and what you have to do

If you're interested in participating, you will need to have a computer with a dedicated Nvidia graphics card, a spare partition on the disk drive to run the install test on a fresh Ubuntu 18.10 or Ubuntu 18.04 LTS installation, and an active Internet connection. Of course, it's also possible to run the test on a live session if you can't resize your current partitions.

You will also need to have a Launchpad account, which will be used to generate the data that will be publicly available to everyone. For that, you must login into the tracker at http://xorg.qa.ubuntu.com with your Launchpad credentials. Once you’re logged in, add yourself to the list of participants on that page. That's it, you are all set, so have fun and happy testing.

