Canonical Fixes Linux 4.15 Kernel Regression in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS

Canonical announced today the availability of a new Linux kernel release for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS systems running the Linux 4.15 kernel, which fixes a regression.

Earlier this month, Canonical published major Linux kernel security updates for all supported Ubuntu Linux operating systems, addressing no less than 28 security vulnerabilities. However, one of the patches also introduced a regression causing the Linux kernel 4.15 on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS systems to crash when handling fragmented packets.

"USN 4115-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux 4.15 kernel for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. Unfortunately, as part of the update, a regression was introduced that caused a kernel crash when handling fragmented packets in some situations. This update addresses the issue. We apologize for the inconvenience," said Canonical in the security advisory.

Update now

Canonical urges all users of the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) and Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS (Xenial Xerus) users using the Linux 4.15 kernel to update their systems as soon as possible to linux-image 4.15.0-62 and linux-image 4.15.0-62.69~16.04.1 respectively, replacing the linux-image 4.15.0-60.67 from the previous kernel update.

The regression was also patched in the Linux 4.15 kernel for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Container Engine (GKE), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS-HWE), and Oracle Cloud systems, as well as for cloud environments and Raspberry Pi 2 devices, so update your installations accordingly.

To update your systems, please follow the instructions provided by Canonical at https://wiki.ubuntu.com/Security/Upgrades. Make sure you reboot your computer after installing the new kernel version to make all the necessary changes. Additionally, you may need to reinstall any third-party kernel module you have installed.