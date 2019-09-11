> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Canonical Fixes Linux 4.15 Kernel Regression in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS

Users are urged to update their installations immediately

Sep 11, 2019 15:57 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Updating Ubuntu
   Updating Ubuntu

Canonical announced today the availability of a new Linux kernel release for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS systems running the Linux 4.15 kernel, which fixes a regression.

Earlier this month, Canonical published major Linux kernel security updates for all supported Ubuntu Linux operating systems, addressing no less than 28 security vulnerabilities. However, one of the patches also introduced a regression causing the Linux kernel 4.15 on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS systems to crash when handling fragmented packets.

"USN 4115-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux 4.15 kernel for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. Unfortunately, as part of the update, a regression was introduced that caused a kernel crash when handling fragmented packets in some situations. This update addresses the issue. We apologize for the inconvenience," said Canonical in the security advisory.

Update now

Canonical urges all users of the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) and Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS (Xenial Xerus) users using the Linux 4.15 kernel to update their systems as soon as possible to linux-image 4.15.0-62 and linux-image 4.15.0-62.69~16.04.1 respectively, replacing the linux-image 4.15.0-60.67 from the previous kernel update.

The regression was also patched in the Linux 4.15 kernel for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Container Engine (GKE), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS-HWE), and Oracle Cloud systems, as well as for cloud environments and Raspberry Pi 2 devices, so update your installations accordingly.

To update your systems, please follow the instructions provided by Canonical at https://wiki.ubuntu.com/Security/Upgrades. Make sure you reboot your computer after installing the new kernel version to make all the necessary changes. Additionally, you may need to reinstall any third-party kernel module you have installed.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Ubuntu 19.10 "Eoan Ermine" Promises More Boot Speed Improvements

LZ4 will be the default decompression in Ubuntu 19.10

Ubuntu 19.10 "Eoan Ermine" Promises More Boot Speed Improvements
GNOME 3.36 Desktop Environment Slated for Release on March 11th, 2020

Maintenance releases will be offered over a longer period

GNOME 3.36 Desktop Environment Slated for Release on March 11th, 2020
Ubuntu's Snapcraft Snap Creator Tool Will Soon Get a Windows Installer

Snapcraft 3.8 has been released with various changes

Ubuntu's Snapcraft Snap Creator Tool Will Soon Get a Windows Installer
Microsoft Confirms It's Working on Microsoft Teams for Linux, Release Imminent

A universal communications platform from Microsoft

Microsoft Confirms It's Working on Microsoft Teams for Linux, Release Imminent
Purism's Debian-Based PureOS Linux Goes Stable for Rock Solid Releases

The stable release will co-exist with the rolling release

Purism's Debian-Based PureOS Linux Goes Stable for Rock Solid Releases

Fresh Reviews

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

Latest News

Google Fixes Bug in Chrome for Android Causing Data Loss, Update Now

Chrome 79.0.3945.93 is now available in Google Play Store

Google Fixes Bug in Chrome for Android Causing Data Loss, Update Now
Children of Morta 2020 Roadmap Includes New Characters, Paid DLC, More

Seven updates are coming to the game next year

Children of Morta 2020 Roadmap Includes New Characters, Paid DLC, More
Apple Outs First Beta of iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, macOS 10.15.3 & tvOS 13.3.1

Now available to download for registered developers

Apple Outs First Beta of iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, macOS 10.15.3 & tvOS 13.3.1
Purism Unveils Librem Server, Its First Enterprise Server Hardware Offering

Takes advantage of tamper detection and Intel ME disablement

Purism Unveils Librem Server, Its First Enterprise Server Hardware Offering
Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Now Available to Download, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

Available as Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE falvors

Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Now Available to Download, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS
Life is Strange 2 Is Coming to Linux and macOS on December 19th

The video game will be ported by Feral Interactive

Life is Strange 2 Is Coming to Linux and macOS on December 19th
How to Launch the New Windows 10 Screenshot App from the Desktop

Create quick shortcut for Screen snip for faster launching

How to Launch the New Windows 10 Screenshot App from the Desktop
How to Block Chromium Microsoft Edge on Windows Update

Microsoft offering a dedicated toolkit for new Edge

How to Block Chromium Microsoft Edge on Windows Update
Microsoft Releases Major Skype Update

New version of Skype is now available for download

Microsoft Releases Major Skype Update