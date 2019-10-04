> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Calibre Open-Source eBook Management App Gets Major Release After Two Years

Calibre 4.0 is out now for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows

Oct 4, 2019 15:04 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Calibre 4.0 released
7 photos
   Calibre 4.0 released

Calibre creator Kovid Goyal announced today the release and general availability of the Calibre 4.0 series of his popular open-source ebook management app for Linux, Windows, and Mac.

Believe it or not, it's been two years since the Calibre 3.0 series was introduced, and now, the time has come for fans of the best free ebook management software to get a brand-new release that introduces new technologies and new features, along with dozens of improvements.

"It has been two years since Calibre 3.0. This time has been spent mostly in making the calibre Content server ever more capable as well as migrating calibre itself from Qt WebKit to Qt WebEngine, because the former is no longer maintained," said developer Kovid Goyal.

What's new in Calibre 4.0

Highlights of the Calibre 4.0 release include a completely re-written ebook viewer that focuses on presenting the book text to users without any kind of distraction, and new capabilities for the Content server to edit metadata, add or remove books, as well as to convert books to and from all of Calibre's supports formats.

The Calibre Content server is now a full-fledged interface to your Calibre libraries. On the other hand, the new E-book viewer shares a codebase with the in-browser viewer, which would allow the developer to add support for new features, such as the long-anticipated annotations.

Under the hood, Calibre 4.0 uses the modern Qt WebEngine web content rendering engine, which integrates Chromium's fast moving web capabilities into Qt, as a replacement for the now deprecated Qt WebKit. This means that the Book Details panel no longer uses a full browser engine for rendering.

On the downside, if you have used advanced styling in your comments, they may not full work in Calibre 4.0 as it supports less HTML and CSS. Additionally, this changes the markup used for header and footer templates when converting ebooks to the PDF format. You can download Calibre 4.0 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems right now from our free software portal.

Photo Gallery (7 Images)

Calibre 4.0 released
eBook viewer simpleeBook viewer lookup
+4more
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Total War: WARHAMMER II - The Hunter & the Beast DLC Released for Linux and Mac

Brings numerous new additions to Total War: WARHAMMER II

Total War: WARHAMMER II - The Hunter & the Beast DLC Released for Linux and Mac
Flatpak 1.5 Linux App Sandboxing Rolls Out with New Features, Many Improvements

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distro near you

Flatpak 1.5 Linux App Sandboxing Rolls Out with New Features, Many Improvements
Solus 4 Users Are Among the First to Use the GNOME 3.34 Desktop Environment

Budgie 10.5.1 desktop environment also released

Solus 4 Users Are Among the First to Use the GNOME 3.34 Desktop Environment
Watch: Ubuntu Touch Running on the PinePhone Open Source Linux Smartphone

Ubuntu Touch appears to run quite smoothly on the device

Watch: Ubuntu Touch Running on the PinePhone Open Source Linux Smartphone
Mozilla Firefox 69.0.2 Released to Fix YouTube Crash on Linux, Other Issues

Now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows

Mozilla Firefox 69.0.2 Released to Fix YouTube Crash on Linux, Other Issues

Fresh Reviews

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

Latest News

You Can Now Run Android 10 on Your PC with AndEX 10, an Android-x86 Fork

AndEX 10 Build 200108 is available for purchase for $9 USD

You Can Now Run Android 10 on Your PC with AndEX 10, an Android-x86 Fork
Mozilla Firefox 72 Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Linux Releases

Rolls out now to Ubuntu 19.10, 19.04, 18.04 and 16.04 LTS

Mozilla Firefox 72 Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Linux Releases
OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 Enters Beta with Linux Kernel 5.4, LibreOffice 6.4

KDE Plasma 5.17.4 is the default desktop environment

OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 Enters Beta with Linux Kernel 5.4, LibreOffice 6.4
Who Gets Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 and How?

Microsoft Edge to launch for production devices next week

Who Gets Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 and How?
What Is Fingerprinting and How Firefox Blocks It

Latest version of Firefox blocks fingerprinting by default

What Is Fingerprinting and How Firefox Blocks It
Backwards Compatibility For the Win: IE 2.0 Running Natively on Windows 10

Internet Explorer 2 was announced more than 24 years ago

Backwards Compatibility For the Win: IE 2.0 Running Natively on Windows 10
Mozilla Thunderbird 68.4.1 Released for Linux, Windows, and Mac

New version of Thunderbird now up for grabs

Mozilla Thunderbird 68.4.1 Released for Linux, Windows, and Mac
Google Chrome for Windows 7 Will Continue to Get Updates Until July 2021

Google promises 18 months additional support for Windows 7

Google Chrome for Windows 7 Will Continue to Get Updates Until July 2021
Samsung Galaxy Phone Explodes Out of the Blue

52YO woman says she doesn’t want to use phones anymore

Samsung Galaxy Phone Explodes Out of the Blue