Bodhi Linux 5.0 Promises a Rock-Solid Moksha Desktop on Top of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Ships with a new look and updated components

Bodhi Linux developer Jeff Hoogland announced today the release and general availability of the final Bodhi Linux 5.0 operating system series for 32-bit and 64-bit platforms.

Based on Canonical's long-term supported Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series, Bodhi Linux 5.0 promises to offer users a rock-solid, Enlightenment-based Moksha Desktop experience, improvements to the networking stack, and a fresh new look based on the popular Arc GTK Dark theme, but colorized in Bodhi Green colors.

"We have been happy with what the Moksha desktop has provided for some time now. This new major release simply serves to bring a modern look and updated Ubuntu core (18.04) to the lightning fast desktop you have come to expect from Bodhi Linux," said Jeff Hoogland in today's announcement.

Bodhi Linux 5.0 also comes with a new default wallpaper, new login and boot splash screen themes, as well as an AppPack version for those who want to have a complete application suite installed by default on their new Bodhi Linux installations. Being based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Bodhi Linux 5.0 is powered by Linux kernel 4.15.

In-place upgrades not supported

Bodhi Linux 5.0 is now available to download for those who want to do fresh installations of the Linux-based operating system on either 32-bit or 64-bit computers. If you have a development version of Bodhi Linux 5.0 installed on your personal computer, you can upgrade to the final Bodhi Linux 5.0 release by updating the OS.

Unfortunately, Bodhi Linux 5.0 is not offered as an in-place upgrade for users running Bodhi Linux 4.5 or a previous version of the operating system on their computers, so you'll have to install Bodhi Linux 5.0 over your existing installation or wipe it and do a fresh new installation, but don't forget to make a backup of your files first.

Bodhi Linux 5.0.0 clean desktop
Bodhi Linux 5.0.0 clean desktop
Bodhi Linux 5.0.0 login screen
Bodhi Linux 5.0.0 login screen
Bodhi Linux 5.0.0 Moksha startup
Bodhi Linux 5.0.0 Moksha startup

