BlackBerry Key2 Launches with Touch-Enabled QWERTY Keyboard, Dual Cameras

BlackBerry unveiled on Thursday the BlackBerry Key2 smartphone during a live event hosted in New York City, the United States, which is currently live streamed on YouTube.

Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and 6GB of RAM, the BlackBerry Key2 smartphone is powered by Google's Android 8.1 Oreo mobile operating system, has a long-lasting 3,500 mAh Li-Ion battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support, and comes with either 64GB or 128GB internal storage that can be expanded to up to 256GB with a microSD memory card.

The phone features a dual camera setup on the back with Dual Tone LED Flash, consisting of a 12MP, f/1.8, 1.28μm wide-angle lens and a 12MP, f/2.6, 1.0μm depth sensing lens. On the front, BlackBerry Key2 has an 8MP camera for selfies and video chat. It also comes with a USB-C 3.0 connector for data transfers and DisplayPort output support, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Touch-enabled QWERTY keyboard, 4.5-inch display

Featuring a design similar to its predecessor, the BlackBerry Key2 smartphone has a 4.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1620 x 1080 pixels resolution, 434 PPI density, 3:2 aspect ratio, and powered by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. However, the key feature of the BlackBerry Key2 is its touch-enabled QWERTY physical keyboard with integrated fingerprint sensor and 35 backlit keys.

The BlackBerry Key2 supports 4K video recording at 30fps with the back camera and 1080p video recording at 30fps with the front-facing camera. Besides the fingerprint sensor incorporated in the physical keyboard, the smartphone also supports accelerometer, magnetometer, gyroscope, and ambient light sensors. HD Audio with improved audio playback is supported as well, and the device supports Google Lens and Google Assistant.

Last but not least, BlackBerry Key2 is packed with the BlackBerry features and security the company is known for. BlackBerry Key2 is expected to launch in the United States in the coming weeks with a price tag of $649, as well as in select markets across Europe for €649. In Canada, the BlackBerry Key2 will cost $829 and £579 in the United Kingdom. More details can be found on the official website.