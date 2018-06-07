> >
Softpedia Homepage   

BlackBerry Key2 Launches with Touch-Enabled QWERTY Keyboard, Dual Cameras

Powered by the Android 8.1 Oreo mobile operating system

Jun 7, 2018 14:22 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

BlackBerry unveiled on Thursday the BlackBerry Key2 smartphone during a live event hosted in New York City, the United States, which is currently live streamed on YouTube.

Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and 6GB of RAM, the BlackBerry Key2 smartphone is powered by Google's Android 8.1 Oreo mobile operating system, has a long-lasting 3,500 mAh Li-Ion battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support, and comes with either 64GB or 128GB internal storage that can be expanded to up to 256GB with a microSD memory card.

The phone features a dual camera setup on the back with Dual Tone LED Flash, consisting of a 12MP, f/1.8, 1.28μm wide-angle lens and a 12MP, f/2.6, 1.0μm depth sensing lens. On the front, BlackBerry Key2 has an 8MP camera for selfies and video chat. It also comes with a USB-C 3.0 connector for data transfers and DisplayPort output support, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Touch-enabled QWERTY keyboard, 4.5-inch display

Featuring a design similar to its predecessor, the BlackBerry Key2 smartphone has a 4.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1620 x 1080 pixels resolution, 434 PPI density, 3:2 aspect ratio, and powered by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. However, the key feature of the BlackBerry Key2 is its touch-enabled QWERTY physical keyboard with integrated fingerprint sensor and 35 backlit keys.

The BlackBerry Key2 supports 4K video recording at 30fps with the back camera and 1080p video recording at 30fps with the front-facing camera. Besides the fingerprint sensor incorporated in the physical keyboard, the smartphone also supports accelerometer, magnetometer, gyroscope, and ambient light sensors. HD Audio with improved audio playback is supported as well, and the device supports Google Lens and Google Assistant.

Last but not least, BlackBerry Key2 is packed with the BlackBerry features and security the company is known for. BlackBerry Key2 is expected to launch in the United States in the coming weeks with a price tag of $649, as well as in select markets across Europe for €649. In Canada, the BlackBerry Key2 will cost $829 and £579 in the United Kingdom. More details can be found on the official website.

New Speed Key
New Speed Key
Play Video

BlackBerry Key2 (2 Images)

BlackBerry Key2New Speed Key
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Google Launches Android P Developer Preview 3, Final Release to Debut in August

Now available for Pixel and Pixel 2 devices

Google Launches Android P Developer Preview 3, Final Release to Debut in August
Motorola Launches the Moto Z3 Play with Edge-to-Edge Display, Dual Cameras, AI

Promises a premium, high-quality mobile experience

Motorola Launches the Moto Z3 Play with Edge-to-Edge Display, Dual Cameras, AI
Google Releases Chrome 67 for Android with New AR/VR APIs, Device Sensors, More

It's rolling out to users worldwide via Google Play Store

Google Releases Chrome 67 for Android with New AR/VR APIs, Device Sensors, More
Xiaomi Mi 8 Is the Android iPhone X You Might Really Want

New iPhone X-like phone has everything you ever wanted

Xiaomi Mi 8 Is the Android iPhone X You Might Really Want

Fresh Reviews

Omensight Review (PC)

A Sherlock Holmes-esque story backed by a solid combat sytem

Omensight Review (PC)
Nokia 6 (2018) Review - Twenty-Four Carat Android

Second-generation Nokia 6 is here with more muscle

Nokia 6 (2018) Review - Twenty-Four Carat Android
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Review (PC)

The main issue with the second Pillars game is that it ends

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Review (PC)
Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Review (PS4)

The Harry Potter wannabe fails to deliver, but there's hope

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Review (PS4)

Latest News

Microsoft “Releases” a Surprising Windows 10 Video Editor App

Video Editor shortcut shows up all of a sudden on some PCs

Microsoft “Releases” a Surprising Windows 10 Video Editor App
The Linux Foundation Defends Microsoft After GitHub Acquisition

“Microsoft is a first-class citizen of the OSS world”

The Linux Foundation Defends Microsoft After GitHub Acquisition
Windows 10 April 2018 Update Now Available (Again) for Microsoft Surface Studio

Update previously listed as not compatible with the hardware

Windows 10 April 2018 Update Now Available (Again) for Microsoft Surface Studio
Pixel 3 XL Prototype Photos Confirms Notch

New leaked images reveal a glass back as well

Pixel 3 XL Prototype Photos Confirms Notch
Windows 10 Redstone 5 to Bring “Switch to S Mode” Feature

Microsoft will allow users to easily enable S Mode

Windows 10 Redstone 5 to Bring “Switch to S Mode” Feature
BlackBerry Key2 Launches with Touch-Enabled QWERTY Keyboard, Dual Cameras

Powered by the Android 8.1 Oreo mobile operating system

BlackBerry Key2 Launches with Touch-Enabled QWERTY Keyboard, Dual Cameras
Windows 10 Fluent Design Looks Awesome in This Demo - Video

Contoso business app gets Fluent Design for demo purposes

Windows 10 Fluent Design Looks Awesome in This Demo - Video
Lawsuit Claims All Apple Watches Come with a Defective Display

Apple knew about it before launching the device, it alleges

Lawsuit Claims All Apple Watches Come with a Defective Display
iPhone X Is the Top Smartphone in 2018

Apple once again makes the best-selling phones of the year

iPhone X Is the Top Smartphone in 2018
A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia Video Game Is Now Available for Linux

Available now on Steam and the Feral Store

A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia Video Game Is Now Available for Linux