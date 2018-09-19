> > >
BlackArch Linux Ethical Hacking OS Now Has More Than 2000 Hacking Tools

It's based on the famous Arch Linux operating system

Sep 19, 2018 
The BlackArch Linux penetration testing and ethical hacking computer operating system now has more than 2000 tools in its repositories, announced the project's developers recently.

Used by thousands of hundreds of hackers and security researchers all over the world, BlackArch Linux is one of the most acclaimed Linux-based operating systems for hacking and other security-related tasks. It has its own software repositories that contain thousands of tools.

The OS is based on the famous Arch Linux operating system and follows a rolling release model, where users install once and receive updates forever, or at least until they do something that can't be repaired and need to reinstall.

BlackArch Linux now has more than 2000 hacking tools

Earlier this month, the team of developers behind BlackArch Linux took to Twitter to proudly announce that there are now over 2000 ethical hacking and penetration testing tools in the main software repositories, a major milestone that was achieved due to more than 20 new tools being added recently.

"We did! BlackArch Linux now contains more than 2000 (anti-) security tools! Thanks for your support, donations and hidden sh3lls. Also, more than 20 tools were added recently. Please run: pacman -Syyu --needed blackarch --overwrite='*'," said the developers on Twitter.

A Linux distro with more than 2000 hacking and security-oriented tools sounds good for any security researcher and aspiring hacker out there, so if you want to install one of the best ethical hacking and penetration testing operating systems on your personal, don't hesitate to give BlackArch Linux a try right now.

You can download the latest BlackArch Linux ISO image from the official website or through our Linux software portal, but if you're already using BlackArch Linux on your personal computer, don't forget to keep it up-to-date by running the command posted by the devs on Twitter (see below). Happy hacking!

