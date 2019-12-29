BlackArch Linux Ethical Hacking OS Gets First 2020 Release with 120 New Tools

BlackArch Linux developers announced today the release of new ISOs and OVA image for their penetration testing and ethical hacking operating system with new tools and many improvements.

Packed with more than 120 new penetration testing and ethical hacking tools, the BlackArch Linux 2020.01.01 release is powered by Linux kernel 5.4.6 and features an updated installer that incorporates numerous improvements and bug fixes for better hardware detection and support.

BlackArch Linux 2020.01.01 also adds Terminus font support to the LXDM display manager, updates the configuration file of the urxvt terminal emulator to add the ability to change the size on the fly, and replaces pathogen with Vundle.vim, and also adds a new Vim plugin called clang_complete.

Bug fixes and other improvements

In addition to the updated components and changes mentioned above, the BlackArch Linux 2020.01.01 release fixes the annoying "cannot open tools via menu..." bug reported by many users, fixes all packages (runtime exec), and addresses various other minor issues from previous releases.

Of course, all the in-house built BlackArch tools and packages have been updated as well in this new ISO release, including their configuration files, and all the menus of the supported window managers, including Awesome, Fluxbox, and Openbox.

BlackArch Linux 2020.01.01 is available to download right now from the official website as live and NetInstall ISO images, as well as OVA images for those who want to run the operating system on QEMU, VirtualBox, or VMWare virtual machines. Existing users need only to update their installation without downloading the new ISOs.

This is BlackArch Linux's first ISO release for the year 2020 and all the system packages are up to date. BlackArch Linux is an Arch Linux-based penetration testing distribution targeted at penetration testers, ethical hackers, and security researchers.