> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

BlackArch Linux Ethical Hacking OS Gets First 2020 Release with 120 New Tools

BlackArch Linux 2020.01.01 is now available to download

Dec 29, 2019 18:02 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
BlackArch Linux 2020.01.01 released
   BlackArch Linux 2020.01.01 released

BlackArch Linux developers announced today the release of new ISOs and OVA image for their penetration testing and ethical hacking operating system with new tools and many improvements.

Packed with more than 120 new penetration testing and ethical hacking tools, the BlackArch Linux 2020.01.01 release is powered by Linux kernel 5.4.6 and features an updated installer that incorporates numerous improvements and bug fixes for better hardware detection and support.

BlackArch Linux 2020.01.01 also adds Terminus font support to the LXDM display manager, updates the configuration file of the urxvt terminal emulator to add the ability to change the size on the fly, and replaces pathogen with Vundle.vim, and also adds a new Vim plugin called clang_complete.

Bug fixes and other improvements

In addition to the updated components and changes mentioned above, the BlackArch Linux 2020.01.01 release fixes the annoying "cannot open tools via menu..." bug reported by many users, fixes all packages (runtime exec), and addresses various other minor issues from previous releases.

Of course, all the in-house built BlackArch tools and packages have been updated as well in this new ISO release, including their configuration files, and all the menus of the supported window managers, including Awesome, Fluxbox, and Openbox.

BlackArch Linux 2020.01.01 is available to download right now from the official website as live and NetInstall ISO images, as well as OVA images for those who want to run the operating system on QEMU, VirtualBox, or VMWare virtual machines. Existing users need only to update their installation without downloading the new ISOs.

This is BlackArch Linux's first ISO release for the year 2020 and all the system packages are up to date. BlackArch Linux is an Arch Linux-based penetration testing distribution targeted at penetration testers, ethical hackers, and security researchers.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Linux Kernel 5.3 Reached End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 5.4

Linux kernel 5.3.18 is the last release in the series

Linux Kernel 5.3 Reached End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 5.4
Alpine Linux 3.11 Released with Linux Kernel 5.4 and Raspberry Pi 4 Support

Installation images are now available to download

Alpine Linux 3.11 Released with Linux Kernel 5.4 and Raspberry Pi 4 Support
Kubuntu Focus Linux Laptop Announced for 2020 with 6GB Nvidia GTX 2060, 32GB RAM

The laptop comes with Intel Core i7-9750H 4.5GHz Turbo CPU

Kubuntu Focus Linux Laptop Announced for 2020 with 6GB Nvidia GTX 2060, 32GB RAM
Chrome OS 79 Adds Media Controls in Lock Screen, Mouse Acceleration Control

Rolling out now to all supported Chromebooks

Chrome OS 79 Adds Media Controls in Lock Screen, Mouse Acceleration Control
Life is Strange 2 Is Out Now for Linux and macOS, Ported by Feral Interactive

The video game comes bundled with all five episodes

Life is Strange 2 Is Out Now for Linux and macOS, Ported by Feral Interactive

Fresh Reviews

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

Latest News

BlackArch Linux Ethical Hacking OS Gets First 2020 Release with 120 New Tools

BlackArch Linux 2020.01.01 is now available to download

BlackArch Linux Ethical Hacking OS Gets First 2020 Release with 120 New Tools
University Hit by Ransomware, Almost All Windows Systems Compromised

Staff working “day and night” to recover after the attack

University Hit by Ransomware, Almost All Windows Systems Compromised
Ridiculous Rumor Claims Apple Wants to Switch to Chromium for Safari Browser

“Completely fake,” an Apple engineer explains

Ridiculous Rumor Claims Apple Wants to Switch to Chromium for Safari Browser
Kaspersky Replaces Free Antivirus with Cross-Platform Cloud Security Suite

Downloading Kaspersky Free Antivirus is no longer possible

Kaspersky Replaces Free Antivirus with Cross-Platform Cloud Security Suite
Linux Kernel 5.3 Reached End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 5.4

Linux kernel 5.3.18 is the last release in the series

Linux Kernel 5.3 Reached End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 5.4
Windows 10 Settings Banner: Useful or Not?

How should Microsoft refine the Settings banner

Windows 10 Settings Banner: Useful or Not?
Apple, Sharp Could Take Over Japan Display Manufacturing Plant

JDI looking into selling Hakusan factory due to poor sales

Apple, Sharp Could Take Over Japan Display Manufacturing Plant
YouTube Mistakenly Removes Cryptocurrency Videos in Massive Purge

Company says it’s now working on restoring all content

YouTube Mistakenly Removes Cryptocurrency Videos in Massive Purge
Apple Soars to $1.3 Trillion Market Cap

AAPL reaches new all-time high in after-hours trading

Apple Soars to $1.3 Trillion Market Cap