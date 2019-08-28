> > >
BlackArch Linux Ethical Hacking OS Adds over 150 New Tools in Latest Release

BlackArch 2019.09.01 is now available to download

Aug 28, 2019 
BlackArch 2019.09.01 released
   BlackArch 2019.09.01 released

The development team behind the BlackArch Linux ethical hacking and penetration testing operating system have released a new version that adds numerous new tools, updated components, and various improvements.

Powered by the Linux 5.2.9 kernel, the BlackArch 2019.09.01 ISO snapshot for September 2019 is now available featuring more than 150 new tools for ethical hacking and penetration testing tasks,  the Terminus font for all supported window managers, and an updated installer (blackarch-installer) to version 1.1.19.

New ~/.vim and ~/.vimrc configuration files for the Vim text editor have been added as well in BlackArch 2019.09.01, along with an updated look and feel consisting of a brand-new BlackArch theme that's available for all supported window managers, as well as for the bootloaders (GRUB and Syslinux).

Other changes and updated components

As with all new BlackArch Linux releases, almost all the pre-installed components and system packages, as well as those available in the official software repositories, have been updated to their latest versions, including their configuration files. Additionally, it updates the menus of all supported window managers, including Awesome, Fluxbox, and Openbox.

Among other changes, we can mention the fact that the dwm window manager has been removed and the default XTerm terminal emulator has been replaced with rxvt-unicode. Various improvements and bugfixes are included as well. You can download BlackArch 2019.09.01 right now through our free software portal or directly from the official website.

Of course, all existing BlackArch Linux users can now update their installations using the built-in package management system. There's no need to download the new ISO image, which are here only for new deployments of BlackArch Linux or in case you want to reinstall your system. Please update your installations as soon as possible.

