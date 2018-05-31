BlackArch Linux Ethical Hacking ISOs Refreshed with More Than 60 New Tools

The BlackArch Linux ethical hacking and penetration testing operating system based on Arch Linux received an updated install media six months after the previous ISO release.

BlackArch Linux 2018.06.01 is now available to download and ships with a lot of goodies, as well as all the latest security and software updates that have been released through the official repositories in the past several months. The refreshed install media comes as classic ISOs and OVA images for virtual machine deployments.

Packed with more than 60 new hacking tools, BlackArch Linux 2018.06.01 is powered by the Linux 4.16.12 kernel and uses the latest BlackArch Installer 0.7, a release that adds numerous improvements and fixes major bugs. Also added are configuration files for the i3 window manager and a new clean-up script for pacman.

Midori web browser replaced by Chromium

Other highlights of the BlackArch Linux 2018.06.01 release include optimizations to the network stack (sysctl and tuning.sh), re-implementation of multilib support, and numerous clean-ups and tweaks for stability and reliability. Also, BlackArch Linux now uses the Terminus font by default for LXDM, terminals, console, WMs, etc.

The alternative Midori web browser as replaced with Chromium, and all the BlackArch Linux tools and packages have been updated, including their configuration files. Also updated are the menus of all supported window managers, such as Openbox, Fluxbox, and Awesome, as well as all the core components and system packages.

Among some important bug fixes, this release addresses an exit/quit issue with the Awesome window manager, various failures when loading kernel modules, and other system group and user failures. BlackArch Linux 2018.06.01 can be downloaded right now from the official website, but it's intended for new deployments only, as well as for those who want to reinstall.