> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

BlackArch Linux Ethical Hacking ISOs Refreshed with More Than 60 New Tools

BlackArch Linux 2018.06.01 ISOs and OVA images now available

May 31, 2018 14:25 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

The BlackArch Linux ethical hacking and penetration testing operating system based on Arch Linux received an updated install media six months after the previous ISO release.

BlackArch Linux 2018.06.01 is now available to download and ships with a lot of goodies, as well as all the latest security and software updates that have been released through the official repositories in the past several months. The refreshed install media comes as classic ISOs and OVA images for virtual machine deployments.

Packed with more than 60 new hacking tools, BlackArch Linux 2018.06.01 is powered by the Linux 4.16.12  kernel and uses the latest BlackArch Installer 0.7, a release that adds numerous improvements and fixes major bugs. Also added are configuration files for the i3 window manager and a new clean-up script for pacman.

Midori web browser replaced by Chromium

Other highlights of the BlackArch Linux 2018.06.01 release include optimizations to the network stack (sysctl and tuning.sh), re-implementation of multilib support, and numerous clean-ups and tweaks for stability and reliability. Also, BlackArch Linux now uses the Terminus font by default for LXDM, terminals, console, WMs, etc.

The alternative Midori web browser as replaced with Chromium, and all the BlackArch Linux tools and packages have been updated, including their configuration files. Also updated are the menus of all supported window managers, such as Openbox, Fluxbox, and Awesome, as well as all the core components and system packages.

Among some important bug fixes, this release addresses an exit/quit issue with the Awesome window manager, various failures when loading kernel modules, and other system group and user failures. BlackArch Linux 2018.06.01 can be downloaded right now from the official website, but it's intended for new deployments only, as well as for those who want to reinstall.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

CentOS Linux 7 Receives Important Kernel Security Update That Patches Six Flaws

Users should update their installations as soon as possible

CentOS Linux 7 Receives Important Kernel Security Update That Patches Six Flaws
Ubuntu 18.04.1 Slated for Release on July 26, Ubuntu 16.04.5 to Land on August 2

Ubuntu 16.04.5 point release to bring Ubuntu 18.04's goodies

Ubuntu 18.04.1 Slated for Release on July 26, Ubuntu 16.04.5 to Land on August 2
You Can Now Run Linux on PlayStation 4 with Firmware 5.01 or 5.05, and PS4 Pro

It also supports the PlayStation 4 Pro models

You Can Now Run Linux on PlayStation 4 with Firmware 5.01 or 5.05, and PS4 Pro
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) Receives First Kernel Live Patch, Update Now

The patch addresses a total of four security vulnerabilities

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) Receives First Kernel Live Patch, Update Now

Fresh Reviews

Omensight Review (PC)

A Sherlock Holmes-esque story backed by a solid combat sytem

Omensight Review (PC)
Nokia 6 (2018) Review - Twenty-Four Carat Android

Second-generation Nokia 6 is here with more muscle

Nokia 6 (2018) Review - Twenty-Four Carat Android
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Review (PC)

The main issue with the second Pillars game is that it ends

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Review (PC)
Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Review (PS4)

The Harry Potter wannabe fails to deliver, but there's hope

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Review (PS4)

Latest News

macOS High Sierra 10.13.5 Released with Messages in iCloud, Security & Bug Fixes

It's now available for download for free on supported Macs

macOS High Sierra 10.13.5 Released with Messages in iCloud, Security & Bug Fixes
Microsoft to Kill Off Groove Music for iPhone, Android on December 1

Apps will be discontinued, music to be stored on OneDrive

Microsoft to Kill Off Groove Music for iPhone, Android on December 1
Windows 10 April 2018 Update Bug Hides Some Taskbar Icons

Issue reportedly inherited from Fall Creators Update

Windows 10 April 2018 Update Bug Hides Some Taskbar Icons
Microsoft Officially Announces Windows Community Toolkit 3.0

Company says this is the largest release ever

Microsoft Officially Announces Windows Community Toolkit 3.0
Microsoft Releases Office for iPhone Update with New Features

Insiders can now try out new PowerPoint features

Microsoft Releases Office for iPhone Update with New Features
HP Gives Up on ARM for Intel on New Envy x2 Windows 10 Laptop

Intel-powered laptop now available for buyers

HP Gives Up on ARM for Intel on New Envy x2 Windows 10 Laptop
Microsoft Revamps Windows 10 Paint 3D’s File Saving Interface

New “Save” UI coming to Windows 10 users in Paint 3D

Microsoft Revamps Windows 10 Paint 3D’s File Saving Interface
No New iPhone, No New Apple Watch Coming at WWDC Next Week

Software will be the key focus on this year’s dev event

No New iPhone, No New Apple Watch Coming at WWDC Next Week
Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 (Fall 2018) Build 17682

New build for the Fast and Skip Ahead rings

Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 (Fall 2018) Build 17682
First Windows 10 PC Powered by Snapdragon 845 Chip Spotted Online

Microsoft’s Windows 10 on ARM push will continue

First Windows 10 PC Powered by Snapdragon 845 Chip Spotted Online