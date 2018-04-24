AV Linux Multimedia-Focused OS Gets New Stable Release with Meltdown Patches

AV Linux, the open-source GNU/Linux distribution designed for multimedia content creation, has been updated recently to version 2018.4.2, a release that adds Meltdown mitigations, updated components, and various other enhancements.

Probably the most important change in the AV Linux 2018.4.2 release is the implementation of the KPTI (Kernel page-table isolation) patch to protect users against the Meltdown security vulnerability, but only for 64-bit installations. The distribution is now powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.9.76 kernel, and users can disable the KPTI patch at boot.

"KPTI will introduce a performance hit; it’s debatable how much it will impact Audio work but it does have an impact," said the developers in the release notes. "KPTI can be disabled which will restore performance but leave your machine vulnerable to the ‘Meltdown’ exploit."

This is also the first AV Linux release to add UEFI install support, though it's only been tested in VirtualBox for now. It adds new firmware for Echo Audio devices, the ability to dynamically adjust the CPU frequency, a real-time Quick Config scan to check system tuning, and re-adds the Kdenlive video editor.

AV Linux 2018.4.2 also includes numerous vital fixes to compatibility with the KXStudio repositories, adds optional lowlatency kernels for use with proprietary graphics drivers and an optional SGFXI proprietary video driver, which requires the lowlatency kernel to be present in the default installation. Additionally, WineASIO has been improved to work as it was supposed to.

New plugins, repositories, and updated components

Various new plugins have been added to AV Linux 2018.4.2, among which we can mention Xhip Synth plugins, the SFZero SFZ instrument plugin, the noise-repellent noise reduction plugin, and Dragonfly Reverb plugins. The LinVST Linux Windows VST wrapper/bridge is also present in this release, along with new Shuriken Beat Slicer repositories.

A new, standalone AV Linux DD LiveUSB Writer utility is available as well in this release to allow users to write Live USB sticks with AV Linux. Other than that, there's a new Killswitch utility to help you shut down unwanted processes, and the Grub-Customizer tool was removed because it does not work on UEFI installs. A cool new retro terminal emulator was added for fun as well.

Among some of the updated apps included in the AV Linux 2018.4.2 release, we can mention Ardour 5.12 with ArdourVST 5.12, Harrison Mixbus 4.3 with plugin demos, AVL Drumkits LV2 0.2.3, Cinelerra 5.1, LSP Plugins 1.1.1, Shuriken Beat Slicer 0.5.1, and Polyphone 1.8. The AVL User Manual was also updated with numerous additions. You can download AV Linux 2018.4.2 right now through our web portal.