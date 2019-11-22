> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Audacity 2.3.3 Open-Source Audio Editor Released with Better AAC/M4A Exports

Now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms

Nov 22, 2019 18:45 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Audacity 2.3.3 released
   Audacity 2.3.3 released

The Audacity development team released today Audacity 2.3.3, a new maintenance update to the open-source and cross-platform video editor for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems.

Audacity 2.3.3 is mostly a bug fix release that addresses multiple issues reported by users from previous versions, but it also brings some improvements, such as a new quality setting for AAC/M4A exports, the ability to skip leading silence (blank space) in exports, as well as "What you hear is what you get" for exports.

This release also splits the equalization effect into two effects, namely Filter Curve and Graphic EQ, which supports presets using the Manage button and two points at same frequency for steep steps. Furthermore, Audacity 2.3.3 removes some functionality that confused users, such as Nyquist Workbench, Vocal Remover, On-Demand aliased files, and "Normalize on Load."

Bug fixes, workaround for macOS Catalina

After installing Audacity 2.3.3, users are recommended to use the built-in nyquist features instead of Nyquist Workbench, the Vocal Reduction instead of the Vocal Remover, copy files instead of using On-Demand aliased files, as well as to normalize the files as needed during export instead of when loading.

Among the issues resolved in Audacity 2.3.3, we can mention a fix for a crash the occurred when opening the Equalization settings in a Macro, a crash that occurred when attempting to delete a track while in Record/Pause state, a crash that occurred when attempting to time shift multiple tracks, unresponsive tabbing between labels, as well as more than other 150 bugs.

Also, it would appear that Audacity no longer refuses to export certain large files over 4GB in size. For macOS users, this release still doesn't offer full support for macOS Catalina 10.15, but there's a workaround that you can find here. Meanwhile, you can download Audacity 2.3.3 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows right now through our free software portal.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Canonical Teases Big Ubuntu Announcement with Leading Global Automation Company

Introduces Ubuntu to the industrial Mittelstand at SPS 2019

Canonical Teases Big Ubuntu Announcement with Leading Global Automation Company
Security-Oriented Container Linux Gets Patched Against Latest Intel CPU Flaws

CoreOS Container Linux 2247.7.0 is now available to download

Security-Oriented Container Linux Gets Patched Against Latest Intel CPU Flaws
Zorin OS 15 Lite Released as a Windows 7 Replacement, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Promises to extend the lifespan of your PC for years to come

Zorin OS 15 Lite Released as a Windows 7 Replacement, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
ExLight Linux Distro Is Now Based on Debian Buster, Powered by Linux Kernel 5.4

ExLight Build 191120 is now available for download

ExLight Linux Distro Is Now Based on Debian Buster, Powered by Linux Kernel 5.4
IPFire Open-Source Linux Firewall Gets Improved and Faster QoS, Latest Updates - Updated

IPFire 2.23 Core Update 138 is now available for download

IPFire Open-Source Linux Firewall Gets Improved and Faster QoS, Latest Updates - Updated

Fresh Reviews

Sparklite Review (PS4)

A roguelike that tingles your nostalgia for the 16-bit era

Sparklite Review (PS4)
Need for Speed Heat Review (PS4)

A somewhat better direction for the once-legendary series

Need for Speed Heat Review (PS4)
Borderlands 3 Review (PC)

Same ol', same ol', but bigger and better

Borderlands 3 Review (PC)
Sparklite Review (PS4)

A roguelike that tingles your nostalgia for the 16-bit era

Sparklite Review (PS4)
Need for Speed Heat Review (PS4)

A somewhat better direction for the once-legendary series

Need for Speed Heat Review (PS4)

Latest News

VirtualBox 6.1 Enters Development with Linux Kernel 5.4 Support, UI Improvements

VirtualBox 6.1 RC1 is now available for testing

VirtualBox 6.1 Enters Development with Linux Kernel 5.4 Support, UI Improvements
OnePlus Reports Another Security Breach, but Your Payment Information Is Safe

Your name, email and shipping address may have been exposed

OnePlus Reports Another Security Breach, but Your Payment Information Is Safe
Facebook Releases Major Update for Messenger App on Windows 10

Messenger Beta app for Windows 10 getting plenty of features

Facebook Releases Major Update for Messenger App on Windows 10
iPhone 12 Could Feature 6GB of RAM

Pro and Pro Max models to receive a welcome RAM upgrade

iPhone 12 Could Feature 6GB of RAM
Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4531955 for Build 19025.1052

New update shipped to Windows insiders in the Slow ring

Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4531955 for Build 19025.1052
Latest Windows 10 Vibranium Build Makes a Key Change Ahead of Public Launch

Preview build watermark removed from the desktop

Latest Windows 10 Vibranium Build Makes a Key Change Ahead of Public Launch
Borderlands 3 Free Content Update Goes Live, Here Is What's New

Beyond new content, it adjusts end-game character balance

Borderlands 3 Free Content Update Goes Live, Here Is What's New
Half-Life: Alyx Officially Coming to VR in March 2020

Valve Index owners will get the game for free

Half-Life: Alyx Officially Coming to VR in March 2020
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Out Now on Xbox One and PlayStation 4

The legendary strategy franchise returns to consoles

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Out Now on Xbox One and PlayStation 4