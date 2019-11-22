Audacity 2.3.3 Open-Source Audio Editor Released with Better AAC/M4A Exports

The Audacity development team released today Audacity 2.3.3, a new maintenance update to the open-source and cross-platform video editor for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems.

Audacity 2.3.3 is mostly a bug fix release that addresses multiple issues reported by users from previous versions, but it also brings some improvements, such as a new quality setting for AAC/M4A exports, the ability to skip leading silence (blank space) in exports, as well as "What you hear is what you get" for exports.

This release also splits the equalization effect into two effects, namely Filter Curve and Graphic EQ, which supports presets using the Manage button and two points at same frequency for steep steps. Furthermore, Audacity 2.3.3 removes some functionality that confused users, such as Nyquist Workbench, Vocal Remover, On-Demand aliased files, and "Normalize on Load."

Bug fixes, workaround for macOS Catalina

After installing Audacity 2.3.3, users are recommended to use the built-in nyquist features instead of Nyquist Workbench, the Vocal Reduction instead of the Vocal Remover, copy files instead of using On-Demand aliased files, as well as to normalize the files as needed during export instead of when loading.

Among the issues resolved in Audacity 2.3.3, we can mention a fix for a crash the occurred when opening the Equalization settings in a Macro, a crash that occurred when attempting to delete a track while in Record/Pause state, a crash that occurred when attempting to time shift multiple tracks, unresponsive tabbing between labels, as well as more than other 150 bugs.

Also, it would appear that Audacity no longer refuses to export certain large files over 4GB in size. For macOS users, this release still doesn't offer full support for macOS Catalina 10.15, but there's a workaround that you can find here. Meanwhile, you can download Audacity 2.3.3 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows right now through our free software portal.