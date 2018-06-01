> > >
Arch Linux 2018.06.01 Is Now Available for Download, Uses Linux Kernel 4.16.12

Includes all software updates released throughout May 2018

If you planned on installing the Arch Linux operating system or reinstalling your old installation of Arch Linux, a new install media is now available for download with up-to-date components.

Arch Linux 2018.06.01 has been released as a refreshed install media for the popular and lightweight GNU/Linux distribution, including the Linux 4.16.12 kernel and all the security patches and software updates that were made available through the project's repositories during May 2018.

The install media is slightly bigger than last month's ISO image and weights about 571.0 MB in size and supports only 64-bit (amd64/x86_64) architectures. The included Linux 4.16.12 kernel is not the latest version available as Linux kernel 4.16.13 is already in the stable repositories, and Linux kernel 4.17 is in the Staging one.

However, the new ISO image will save you a lot of time when installing Arch Linux, as you don't have to download hundreds of updates from the repositories after the installation. Each month, a new Arch Linux install media is being released with all the latest packages released throughout the previous month.

Designed for new deployments of Arch Linux

As with any new Arch Linux install media, if you're an existing Arch user and you're running a healthy installation, there's no need to download the new ISO image. Instead, you should update your existing Arch Linux operating system by running the "sudo pacman -Syu" command in a terminal emulator.

Arch Linux 2018.06.01 is here only for new deployments of the operating system, either for those who plan on reinstalling their broken Arch Linux installations or for those wanting to install Arch Linux on new computers. You can download Arch Linux 2018.06.01 right now from the official website or from our web portal.

