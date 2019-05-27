> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Antergos Linux Has Been Discontinued, All Users Will Be Migrated to Arch Linux

The project is looking for new maintainers

May 27, 2019 14:03 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Antergos Linux
   Antergos Linux

The development behind the Antergos Linux operating system announced the discontinuation of the project, as they decided to step down from developing this Arch Linux-based GNU/Linux distribution.

Created more than seven years ago by Alexandre Filgueira, Gustau Castells, and Dustin Falgout, Antergos Linux was first called Cinnarch as it aimed to be an unofficial Cinnamon flavor of the popular and powerful Arch Linux operating system. A year later, it was renamed from Cinnarch to Antergos, which is a Galician word meaning "to link the past with the present."

Antergos wanted to provide the Linux community with a modern, beautiful, and powerful computer operating system that is easy to install, configure, and use. Antergos Linux used its own graphical installer, as oppossed to Arch Linux, which still doesn't have a GUI installed, those making the installation harder for newcomers, those bringing Arch Linux to the masses.

One million downloads later

Since 2014, when the development team begun tracking the downloads of Antergos Linux, there have been almost one million unique downloads, so it's safe to say that Antergos has been downloaded by more than one million people in its lifetime, which, unfortunately, has come to an end as the team no longer have time to properly maintain the project.

"We are announcing the end of this project. As many of you probably noticed over the past several months, we no longer have enough free time to properly maintain Antergos," said the developers. "We came to this decision because we believe that continuing to neglect the project would be a huge disservice to the community."

Existing users shouldn't be worried because they will be automatically migrated to Arch Linux's repositories, so they will continue to receive updates and security patches. However, the development team have left the door open for anyone who wishes to take over the project, so check out the official announcement for more details.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

BlackArch Linux Ethical Hacking OS Gets New Release with More Than 150 New Tools

BlackArch Linux 2019.06.01 is now available for download

BlackArch Linux Ethical Hacking OS Gets New Release with More Than 150 New Tools
Tails 3.14 Anonymous Linux OS Adds Mitigations for the Intel MDS Vulnerabilities

It's now using the latest Tor Browser 8.5

Tails 3.14 Anonymous Linux OS Adds Mitigations for the Intel MDS Vulnerabilities
Peppermint 10 Operating System Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Available for 64-bit and 32-bit architectures

Peppermint 10 Operating System Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Ubuntu's MDS Mitigations Now Available for Intel Cherry Trail and Bay Trail CPUs

Users are urged to update their systems as soon as possible

Ubuntu's MDS Mitigations Now Available for Intel Cherry Trail and Bay Trail CPUs
Total War: Three Kingdoms Out Now for Linux and Mac, Ported by Feral Interactive

One of the best Total War game is here for you to play

Total War: Three Kingdoms Out Now for Linux and Mac, Ported by Feral Interactive

Fresh Reviews

Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows Review (PC)

Doesn't reinvent the wheel, but the solo adventure is great

Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows Review (PC)
Samsung Galaxy A40 Review

A lower-end mid-ranger aiming for premium

Samsung Galaxy A40 Review
Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Review (PC)

Rebellion has launched a remastered version of one of their most popular entries in the Sniper Elite series

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Review (PC)
Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows Review (PC)

Doesn't reinvent the wheel, but the solo adventure is great

Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows Review (PC)
Samsung Galaxy A40 Review

A lower-end mid-ranger aiming for premium

Samsung Galaxy A40 Review

Latest News

NVIDIA Rolls Out STUDIO Graphics Driver 430.86 - Get It Now

The release provides optimal experience for creative apps

NVIDIA Rolls Out STUDIO Graphics Driver 430.86 - Get It Now
Quadro Graphics Driver 430.86 Made Available by NVIDIA - Download Now

The driver provides additional performance improvements

Quadro Graphics Driver 430.86 Made Available by NVIDIA - Download Now
New Game Ready Driver Available - Get NVIDIA‘s GeForce 430.86 Update

This release is the Game Ready driver for Quake II RTX

New Game Ready Driver Available - Get NVIDIA‘s GeForce 430.86 Update
Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows Review (PC)

Doesn't reinvent the wheel, but the solo adventure is great

Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows Review (PC)
Antergos Linux Has Been Discontinued, All Users Will Be Migrated to Arch Linux

The project is looking for new maintainers

Antergos Linux Has Been Discontinued, All Users Will Be Migrated to Arch Linux
How to Kill and Restart the Start Menu in Windows 10 May 2019 Update

Start menu getting a dedicated process in Windows 10

How to Kill and Restart the Start Menu in Windows 10 May 2019 Update
Fix Bluetooth Devices Not Detected in Windows 10 May 2019 Update

Old drivers causing issues on some computers

Fix Bluetooth Devices Not Detected in Windows 10 May 2019 Update
iPhone 11 Could Feature Dual Bluetooth Audio

Apple reportedly considering Bluetooth improvements

iPhone 11 Could Feature Dual Bluetooth Audio
Huawei Plays Down Android Ban, Promises Current Models Not Affected

Company not yet ready to discuss future models though

Huawei Plays Down Android Ban, Promises Current Models Not Affected