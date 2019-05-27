Antergos Linux Has Been Discontinued, All Users Will Be Migrated to Arch Linux

The development behind the Antergos Linux operating system announced the discontinuation of the project, as they decided to step down from developing this Arch Linux-based GNU/Linux distribution.

Created more than seven years ago by Alexandre Filgueira, Gustau Castells, and Dustin Falgout, Antergos Linux was first called Cinnarch as it aimed to be an unofficial Cinnamon flavor of the popular and powerful Arch Linux operating system. A year later, it was renamed from Cinnarch to Antergos, which is a Galician word meaning "to link the past with the present."

Antergos wanted to provide the Linux community with a modern, beautiful, and powerful computer operating system that is easy to install, configure, and use. Antergos Linux used its own graphical installer, as oppossed to Arch Linux, which still doesn't have a GUI installed, those making the installation harder for newcomers, those bringing Arch Linux to the masses.

One million downloads later

Since 2014, when the development team begun tracking the downloads of Antergos Linux, there have been almost one million unique downloads, so it's safe to say that Antergos has been downloaded by more than one million people in its lifetime, which, unfortunately, has come to an end as the team no longer have time to properly maintain the project.

"We are announcing the end of this project. As many of you probably noticed over the past several months, we no longer have enough free time to properly maintain Antergos," said the developers. "We came to this decision because we believe that continuing to neglect the project would be a huge disservice to the community."

Existing users shouldn't be worried because they will be automatically migrated to Arch Linux's repositories, so they will continue to receive updates and security patches. However, the development team have left the door open for anyone who wishes to take over the project, so check out the official announcement for more details.