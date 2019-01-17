> >
Android Q Leak Confirms System-Wide Dark Theme, Experimental Desktop Mode

The permissions have been revamp in the Settings app

Jan 17, 2019 
Android Q leak showing new dark mode
It's been confirmed many times that Google is working on a system-wide dark theme for a future version of its Linux-based Android mobile operating system, but the latest leak of Android Q gives a first look at the new dark mode and other upcoming features.

Just two weeks ago, a Google engineer revealed the fact the a dark mode is now in development at Google for the upcoming Android Q release, which should see the light of day later this year, but while some of us are still waiting impatiently for Google to release the first Android Q Developer Preview, XDA Developers managed to get their hands on an early build of the mobile OS.

The XDA Developers managed to install the early Android Q developer build, which includes the yet to be released February 2019's security patches, on a Google Pixel 3 XL device, revealing the fact that the upcoming mobile operating system does indeed feature a system-wide dark theme, which can be enabled by tapping on a new "Set Dark mode" option in the Display settings.

It's quite interesting to notice the fact that the Dark Mode will work like on other operating systems supporting a dark theme, meaning that it can be enabled to appear based on time of day. Of course, users will also be able to enable it full time on their devices. Moreover, XDA reveals that there's a developer option to override the dark mode for apps that don't yet have a dark theme.

Revamped permissions, experimental Desktop Mode

Apart from the system-wide dark mode, the Android Q leak shows completely revamped permissions in the Settings app, which now let users restrict some permissions for apps, such as location, as well as to view permission access by apps. Also revamped appear to be the permission page for each app and the app info screen from where you can uninstall the app or kill it.

Among other findings, XDA Developers discovered an experimental Desktop Mode that might work just like Samsung's DeX, numerous new developer options and feature flags, two new Accessibility settings named Time to read and Time to take action, a new "sensors off" Quick Setting to quickly disable all sensors and radio, a revamped file manager, as well as two new screen lock settings.

