Android-Based RaspAnd OS for Raspberry Pi 3 Gets Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Improvements

Can be used with Raspberry Pi 7" touchscreen and Android TVs

May 29, 2018 14:22 GMT  ·  By  · 
RaspAnd developer Arne Exton announced today the release and immediate availability of an updated version of his Android-based operating system for the Raspberry Pi single-board computer.

Coming almost half a year after the last release, which brought support for the official Raspberry Pi 7-inch touchscreen and smart TVs, RaspAnd Build 180529 remains based on the Android 7.1.2 Nougat mobile operating system but updates various components to their latest versions at the moment of writing.

Among these, we can mention Google Play Services 12.6.85 and Google Play store 10.1.08-all included in the GAPPS (Google Apps) package, Kodi 18.0 Alpha 2 media center, TeamViewer 13.1.8817, Jelly Browser 7.1.2, Aptoide TV 4.0.2, ES File Explorer 4.1.7.2, Chess 2.4.0, AIDA64 1.51, Termux 0.60, and Quick Reboot Pro 1.8.4.

"RaspAnd Nougat 7.1.2 Build 180529 is an Android 7.1.2 Nougat system which can run on Raspberry Pi 3 Model B," said Arne Exton in the announcement. "All installed apps (including Google Play Services and Google Play Store) have been updated to the latest available version by 180529."

Unfortunately, RaspAnd cannot yet run on the recently released Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ single-board computer. However, the developer reports that he managed to improve Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, as well as the Google Play Store, which now works out-of-the-box. Also, the video performance is much better now.

How to update to RaspAnd Build 180529

Those wanting to update from Build 171220 to Build 180529 can download the latest version of RaspAnd for free right now from developer's website. However, there's no need to reinstall RaspAnd if you have a healthy installation running Build 171220, as all apps can be updated via Google Play Store automatically.

On the other hand, newcomers need to purchase a copy of RaspAnd Build 180529 for RasberryPi 3 Model B based on the Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system from developer's website. RaspAnd Build 180529 costs $9 USD, and you'll receive free updates as long as it remains based on Android Nougat.

The Desktop when a Samsung 55″ TV is used as monitor
The Desktop when the Raspberry Pi official 7″ touchscreen is used
Kodi running
