Android Auto Is Now Available for Your Phone Running Android 10

The standalone app is free to download from Play Store

Nov 6, 2019 13:06 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Android Auto for phone screens
   Android Auto for phone screens

Google has finally released Android Auto for phones as a standalone app to allow anyone to launch the full Android Auto experience on their mobile device.

The Android Auto standalone app for "Phone Screens" is finally here as Google failed to release its Assistant Driving Mode in-car navigation and help experience in time for its latest Android 10 mobile operating system. The app will add the Android Auto icon on your homescreen, as a temporary solution until Assistant Driving Mode arrives.

"This app lets you use Android Auto on your phone screen with a phone running Android 10. If you have Android 10 and an Android Auto compatible car, you can project to your car display without downloading this app. Simply plug in your phone to get started," said Google.

Features at a glance

With Android Auto you can use Google Assistant to route to your next destination with real-time GPS navigation and traffic alerts using either Google Maps or Waze, get updates in real-time on your route, including hazards and ETA, check your calendar, and even set reminders.

You can also manage your infotainment system to listen to music, radio, podcasts, audiobooks, and news on a wide range of apps, including Spotify, Google Play Music, TIDAL, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Napster Music, as well as SiriusXM.

Last but not least, Android Auto features a Do Not Disturb mode so you can concentrate on your driving and avoid any distractions, and lets you access your contacts so you can make phone calls or answer incoming calls, or send SMS messages using WhatsApp, Hangouts, Skype, Telegram, WeChat, Google Allo, or Kik.

You can download Android Auto for phones right now from Google Play store on your Android 10 device if you don't have an Android Auto-compatible head unit. If you don't see Android Auto on Play Store, you can install it manually by downloading the APK.

​​​​​​​

