Android 10 Gets Its First Security Patch, 49 Security Vulnerabilities Fixed

Google has released the Android Security Patch for September 2019 to address the most important security vulnerabilities and bugs discovered since August 2019, which also happens to be the first security patch for the recently released Android 10 operating system.

Consisting of the 2019-09-01 and 2019-09-05 security patch levels, the Android Security Patch for September 2019 addresses a total of 49 security vulnerabilities across various core Android components, including Framework, Media framework, System, kernel components, Nvidia components, and Qualcomm components, including closed-source ones. The most critical flaw fixed in this patch may allow remote attackers to execute code.

"The most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The severity assessment is based on the effect that exploiting the vulnerability would possibly have on an affected device," reads the security bulletin.

Rolling out now to all supported Google devices

In addition to the Android Security Patch for September 2019, Google also released the Pixel Security Update for September 2019, addressing a total of 103 security vulnerabilities across various components. The Pixel Security Update for September 2019 is now rolling out as well to all supported Pixel devices running Android 10, including the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3a XL.

No functional patches are included in the Pixel Security Update for September 2019 since Android 10 was just released earlier this month and not all users managed to install it yet. However, if you are running Android 10, it is highly recommended that you install both the Android Security Patch and Pixel Update for September 2019 as soon as possible. The Android Security Patch for September 2019 will also rollout to other phones soon.