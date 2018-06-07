A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia Video Game Is Now Available for Linux

UK-based video games publisher Feral Interactive announced on Thursday the availability of the Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia strategy game for Linux-based operating systems.

Set at a critical moment in history, A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia is a standalone campaign of the multi-award-winning strategy series where you'll have to choose your strategy, whether you rule as an Anglo-Saxon king, a Gaelic warrior, or a Viking warlord.

The game features a Grand Campaign that offers players a choice of several routes to their glorious victory in shaping the future of the British Isles. It comes with one of the most detailed Total War maps ever created so you can explore and conquer the British Isles.

"From the snowy highlands of Scotland to the orchards and meadows of Kent, unveil the extent of Anglo-Saxon Britain. Varied towns, cities and rural settings inspire a host of different battlefield environments," said Feral Interactive.

Also, Thrones of Britannia comes with numerous updates to core Total War's mechanics that promise to enrich your Total War Saga experience, including provinces, dilemmas, recruitment, politics, technologies, and others.

Powered by Vulkan

A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia for Linux is forged by Feral Interactive with the next-generation Vulkan graphics API, so there's no OpenGL support. However, the good news for Linux gamers is that the video game will work with AMD Radeon and Nvidia GPUs.

Feral Interactive recommends you play the game on a PC running Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), and powered by at least an Intel Core i3-2100 or AMD FX-6300 processor with 8GB RAM, 15GB free disk space, and a 2GB AMD R9 285 or 2GB Nvidia 680 GPU or better.

For the best gaming experience, an Intel Core i7 3770 or AMD Ryzen 7 processor is recommended, as well as a 4GB AMD RX 480 or 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or better graphics card. You can buy A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia right now from Steam or Feral Store.

Explore and conquer Early Medieval Britain in A Total War Saga: THRONES OF BRITANNIA, now available for Linux.

