4MLinux 25.0 Distro Hits Stable with Full Zstd Support, Linux Kernel 4.14.39 LTS

4MLinux 23 series has reached end of life

Jun 5, 2018 
4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki informs us about the release and immediate availability of the 4MLinux 25.0 independently developed operating system for personal computers.

With the 4MLinux 23 series reaching end of life on June 3, 2018, the 4MLinux 25.0 operating system has been promoted to the stable channel in the same day, allowing users to upgrade their installations as soon as possible. 4MLinux 25.0 has been in development for the past six months and includes numerous improvements, updated components, and new features.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.14.39 kernel, 4MLinux 25.0 is the first release of the Linux-based operating system to ship with full support for Facebook's Zstandard (Zstd) data compression algorithm. It also improves handling of CA certificates so you won't have to accept them manually and finally lets users disable the login screen.

GNOME MPV is now the default media player

The software collection of 4MLinux not only was updated with some of the most recent versions, but it suffered some interesting changes, such as the addition of MPV as default media player with the GNOME MPV front-end. Other media players like SMPlayer, MPlayer, VLC, and Xine can be installed through downloadable extensions.

"Good news for modern computers: all these applications are now able to make use of hardware video acceleration (via VA-API and VDPAU)," said Zbigniew Konojacki in the release announcement. "Good news for old computers: MPlayer, xine and VLC can play videos without X Window System (use Midnight Commander to select files to play)."

4MLinux 25.0 ships with LibreOffice 6.0.4.2, Mozilla Firefox 60.0, Mozilla Thunderbird 52.7.0, Gnumeric 1.12.40, GIMP 2.10.0, AbiWord 3.0.2, Chromium 66.0.3359.26, Audacious 3.9, VLC Media Player 3.0.2, MPV 0.27.0, Dropbox 47.4.74, Mesa 17.2.5, Wine 3.8, Python 2.7.14 and 3.6.4, Perl 5.26.1, Apache 2.4.33, MariaDB 10.2.14, PHP 5.6.36 and 7.2.5. You can download 4MLinux 25.0 right now from Softpedia.

