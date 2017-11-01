Zorin OS 12 Passes One Million Downloads Mark, 60% Are Windows and Mac Users

Seven months after reaching half million downloads, the Zorin OS 12 GNU/Linux operating system passed today the one million downloads mark.

Zorin OS is an Ubuntu-based distribution targeted at those who want to migrate from Microsoft's Windows and Apple's macOS computer operating system to an Open Source alternative that offers them a more secure, stable, and reliable computing environment. Zorin OS 12 is the latest stable version of the Linux OS, and it got its second point release in September 2017.

Both the Zorin OS 12.1 and 12.2 maintenance updates helped the Zorin OS 12 series to pass the one million downloads mark since distro's initial release on November 18, 2016, and the best part is that over 60 percent of these downloads are from users using either Windows or macOS, which means that Zorin OS' mission was successfully achieves.

"Less than a year after the initial release, we’re excited to announce that Zorin OS 12 has been downloaded over one million times. We’re also pleased to see that over 60% of these downloads were coming from Windows and macOS, reflecting our mission to bring the power of Linux to people who’ve never had access to it before," said the devs.

Zorin OS devs work on new deployment tool

In celebration of the "one million downloads" achievement, the Zorin OS developers announced that they're currently working on a new tool that would make the deployment of Zorin OS across multiple computers in an organization a breeze. They aim to bring Zorin OS to more public schools, governments, educational institutions, and even to some small and medium-sized businesses.

Of course, the Zorin OS devs are also working on the next major release of the GNU/Linux distribution, which should be unveiled sometime in 2018, probably based on the upcoming Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system from Canonical. Until then, you can download the latest Zorin OS 12.2 release, including the Lite and Educational editions right now from our website.

Thank you for helping Zorin OS 12 to reach a million downloads!https://t.co/24X37IBUVt pic.twitter.com/vPzr9iDfBQ — Zorin OS (@ZorinOS) November 1, 2017