You Can Now Turn Your Old Moto G2 "Titan" Phone Into an Ubuntu Phone, Here's How

If you still have a Moto G Gen 2 (a.k.a Moto G 2014) around, it looks like you can install the Ubuntu Touch mobile OS from UBports on it, thanks to an effort by an XDA community member.

Walid Hammami managed to port UBports' Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system on the Moto G2 2014 smartphone, which features a Qualcomm MSM8226 Snapdragon 400 chip, 1GB RAM, and 8GB internal storage.

As such, Moto G2 has been accepted by the UBports project as the first community supported device, and it's a well-done port with everything working just fine, including Wi-Fi, GSM, 3G, GPS, Bluetooth, SMS, Camera, Ubuntu Store, etc.

"Thanks to Walid Hammami, the Moto G 2014 is now supported as a community device," says UBports. "Of course, as community devices are maintained by a community member, the quality, stability, and updates are up to the maintainer."

Introducing community devices by UBports

Moto G2 being the first community supported Ubuntu Phone device, UBports is introducing a brand-new community devices section on their website, where it will list all the devices that have been ported to the Ubuntu Touch mobile OS by community members.

UBports says that while these community devices will be hosted on their site, they won't be officially supported. Instead they are maintained by the community members who ported them to Ubuntu OS, who are responsible for the quality, stability, and updates.

If you want to turn your old Moto G2 smartphone into an Ubuntu Phone, head over to the dedicated forum thread on XDA-Developers website for details installation instructions and updates. The device currently supports Ubuntu Touch based on Ubuntu 15.04 (Vivid Velvet) and Ubuntu 16.04 (Xenial Xerus).

Check out the gallery below to see the Moto G2 2014 smartphone with Ubuntu Touch mobile OS installed on it. In related news, UBports announced recently that it managed to revive the Unity 8 desktop environment for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS if you want to install it on your personal computer.

Moto G2 as Ubuntu Phone

