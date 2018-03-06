You Can Now Run Linux on Sony's PlayStation 4 (4.55) Gaming Console, Here's How

If you ever dreamed of running a Linux-based operating system on your Sony PlayStation 4 gaming console with firmware 4.55, it looks like it's now finally possible thanks to the hard work of a few skilled developers.

Developer Valentin Breiz recently updated his PS4 Linux Loader, a simple payload tool designed with a single goal in mind, to let you run Linux on your Sony PlayStation 4 gaming console, to support some PlayStation 4 models running firmware 4.55.

This is possible thanks to IDC's kernel exploit for firmware 4.05, which has now been updated for firmware 4.55 too. However, for now it looks like running Linux on PlayStation 4 only works with some PS4 models having a FAT filesystem.

The compatible PlayStation 4 models are CUH-1102A, CUH-1115A, and CUH-1116A with a FAT file system and firmware 4.05 or 4.55, but support for models CUH-1216, CUH-1216A, CUH-1216B, and CUH-1208B is in the works too.

Here's how to run Linux on your PlayStation 4

If you have one of the PlayStation 4 "FAT" models mentioned above running firmware 4.55 or 4.05, you can try to run a GNU/Linux distro by downloading the bzImage and initramfs.cpio.gz files from here and put them on a USB flash drive formatted as FAT32.

Put the USB stick containing the bzImage and initramfs.cpio.gz files in any of PlayStation 4's USB ports and then point the built-in web browser to http://darbness.com/ps4 to send the payload using netcat, or use Valentin Breiz's PS4 Payload Sender tool.

More details can be found on GitHub, where the developer notes the fact that he's currently working on porting the MN864729 transmitter in Linux to add video output support for newer PlayStation 4 models.

We can't confirm you'll have a full-featured GNU/Linux experience on your PlayStation 4, but you can try it yourself. Let us know if it actually worked for you, but keep in mind that, for now, it doesn't look like you'll be able to install a Linux distro on your PlayStation 4.

PS4 Linux Loader now works on 4.55! Thank you @C0rpVultra for helping me 😁https://t.co/z69XS3oAUs — valentinbreiz φ (@valentinbreiz) March 2, 2018