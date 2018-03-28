You Can Now Install Ubuntu 18.04 LTS on Your Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ with RaspEX

If you want to install Canonical's upcoming Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system on your brand new Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ computer, now you can with the latest RaspEX distro.

RaspEX developer Arne Exton released today a new version of its Linux distro for Raspberry Pi SBCs (single-board computers) with support for Raspberry Pi Foundation's recently announced Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, which features a faster 1.4GHz 64-bit quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU, dual-band 802.11ac wireless, and Gigabit Ethernet.

Under the hood, the developer rebased the kernel on Linux 4.14.30 LTS with support for Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+'s hardware, as well as the base system on the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS operating system, though some packages are borrowed from Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" and Linaro software for ARM SoCs.

"I have upgraded the whole system and replaced the old kernel 4.9.41 with kernel 4.14.30-v7+. RaspEX Build 180328 is a Linux ARM system for Raspberry Pi 3 Model B, 3 Model B+, and Raspberry Pi 2," said Arne Exton in the release notes. "It is based on Debian 9 Stretch, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, and Linaro."

Here's what's included in RaspEX Build 180328

The RaspEX Build 180328 release also comes with a new package selection, which includes Wicd as default network manager instead of NetworkManager, the open-source Chromium web browser instead of Mozilla's Firefox, along with the Midori Private Browser, as well as SMTube YouTube video player and downloader.

In addition, RaspEX comes with Samba and VNC4Server pre-installed so you can easily connect to your Windows PCs on your home network, as well as to remotely control your Raspberry Pi device via Putty or VNC Viewer. Also, PulseAudio is now the default sound server in RaspEX

Some extra networking tools are installed as well in this release, which comes with the lightweight LXDE desktop environment by default You should study the full list of installed packages if you're curious to know what's included in RaspEX Build 180328, which you can download right now for free through our website.

RaspEX Build 180328