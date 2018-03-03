You Can Now Install LineageOS on Your Raspberry Pi 3, Based on Android 8.1 Oreo

If you've ever wanted to run the free and open-source LineageOS operating system for smartphones and tablet computers on your tiny Raspberry Pi 3 single-board computer (SBC), there's now an unofficial build available for public testing.

Finnish developer KonstaT published today the first build of a LineageOS 15.1 port for the Raspberry Pi 3 SBC, based on Google's Android 8.1 Oreo mobile operating system. It's powered by Linux kernel 4.4.119 LTS compiled with GCC 4.9 and includes the Android security patch level for February 2018.

Designed only for advanced users, this LineageOS port for Raspberry Pi 3 uses Google’s SwiftShader software renderer by default, which means that the display performance could be disrupted. Also, the developer doesn't recommend this initial build for any production use, nor for any media-oriented devices.

"Here’s my build of LineageOS 15.1 for Raspberry Pi 3. It is unofficial and unsupported by the LineageOS team. It’s for advanced users only. This build currently uses Google’s SwiftShader software renderer so display performance is probably not what you’d expect," said the developer.

Without further ado, if you want to install and run LineageOS on your Rasberry Pi 3, you can download Konsta's build from his website. The archive has approximately 300 MB in size, containing an image of about 4.3 GB in size, which you'll need to write on an SD card to boot it on your Rasberry Pi 3 computer.

The developer doesn't yet provide any installation instructions, but it offers a quick FAQ for early adopters on how to enable root access, find developer options and performance settings, as well as the reboot function. He also promises to release the source code of its LineageOS port for Rasberry Pi 3 on GitHub.