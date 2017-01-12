Softpedia was informed by Linux AIO developer Željko Popivoda about the availability for download of the Linux AIO (All-in-One) Ubuntu 16.10 Live DVD that contains all the essential Ubuntu 16.10 flavors.

If you've ever dreamed of having a single ISO image that you could write on a USB flash drive or DVD disc and then use it whenever you need to boot a certain Ubuntu Linux operating system, such as Ubuntu, Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, or Ubuntu MATE, now you can with Linux AIO Ubuntu 16.10.

The Linux AIO team is well-known for developing such multi-distro ISO images, which are entirely free, and Linux AIO Ubuntu 16.10 is here in two versions, for 64-bit and 32-bit platforms, shipping with Ubuntu 16.10, Kubuntu 16.10, Xubuntu 16.10, Lubuntu 16.10, Ubuntu MATE 16.10, and Ubuntu GNOME 16.10.

These are untouched, official versions of the distributions. All that Linux AIO team does is to put them together into a single container that's easy to use, for example, when you're at a client and need to show him/her various Linux-based operating systems to choose from, without having to bring with you six different USB sticks or DVD discs.

HDT and memory test tools included

Both Linux AIO Ubuntu 16.10 ship with two important utilities, namely HDT (Hardware Detection Tool) to see if the target computer where you want to install a certain Ubuntu 16.10 flavor is fully compatible or not, and Memtest86+, a very popular command-line interface tool for testing the system memory for errors and verify its integrity.

Linux AIO Ubuntu 16.10 is available for download right now through our website, but please try to keep in mind that due to the storage limitations of the SourceForge servers where the files are hosted, the images have been split into two .7z archives that you'll need to download and extract to obtain a usable ISO.

We've been asked in the past by many of our readers if UEFI is supported for the Linux AIO Live DVDs, and the answer is still no, but the team is currently working hard to implement Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) support in future releases. Please also check out the recently launched Linux AIO Ubuntu Mixture 2017.01.