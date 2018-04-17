> > >
You Can Now Create Your Own Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Live System with Pinguy Builder

It also works with Ubuntu 17.10 and Ubuntu 17.04

If you want to build your own live system based on the upcoming Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system, the Pinguy Builder developers have your back.

Pinguy Builder, the open-source and free graphical utility that lets the developers of the Ubuntu-based Pinguy OS distro build their operating system, has been recently updated with support for Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus), Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark), and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) support.

Pinguy Builder is a fork of the well known Remastersys tool that's no longer maintained. It contains all the scripts needed to create a live ISO image of any of the supported Ubuntu Linux releases in a few minutes and without too much hassle. Also, it can be used to backup your Ubuntu system.

Here's how to install Pinguy Builder to create your own Ubuntu Live ISO

Pinguy Builder 5.0 is the latest version you want to install if you plan on remixing Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, due for release on April 26, 2018, or another supported Ubuntu release. You can install it by running the first set of commands below in the Terminal app. If you have an older Pinguy Builder version installed, run the second command first.

sudo dpkg -i pinguybuilder_5.0-0_all.deb && sudo apt-get install -f sudo apt-get purge pinguybuilder

Pinguy Builder is pretty straightforward to use if you want to backup your system or create a live ISO image. It will automatically create an installable ISO of your current system, so make sure you use a fresh copy if you're building a remix. Then, you'll be able to write the live ISO image to a USB flash drive and boot it from a PC.

The best part of Pinguy Builder compared to similar tools is that it offers full EFI support, including an EFI partition on the outputted live ISO image. It also populates the pool folder with grub-efi for those who prefer offline installations and uses the XZ compression algorithm to compress the filesystem, resulting in smaller ISO sizes.

