Xiaomi Launches the Mi MIX S2 Android Smartphone to Take on Apple's iPhone X

Xiaomi unveiled on Tuesday during a live event straight from Shanghai, China, its latest flagship Android smartphone, the Mi MIX S2, promising a premium mobile experience.

Aiming at Apple's iPhone X, Xiaomi launched the Mi MIX S2 Android-powered smartphone today in an attempt to offer mobile phone users around the world a more robust and powerful experience. The device adopts Google's ARCore technology promising incredible AR (Augmented Reality) experiences, and a great AI performance that's three times better than before.

Thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor running at up to 2.8 GHz and using the new Kryo 385 architecture, the Xiaomi Mi MIX S2 comes with up to 30 percent performance increase and up to 15 percent improve power efficiency. The Adreno 630 GPU also offers up to 30 percent improved performance and power efficiency, and the smartphone offers 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

"Today in Shanghai we unveiled Xiaomi Mi MIX S2, a beautiful work of art that comes with an exceptional AI dual camera with 1.4μm pixels and Dual Pixel technology for amazing photos even in low light, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 platform, wireless charging, and our AI voice assistant," said Wang Xiang, Senior Vice President at Xiaomi.

No notch, dual pixel AI dual camera, AI scene detection

Xiaomi Mi MIX S2's top feature appears to be dual rear camera system, consisting of two 12MP cameras featuring some of the latest AI technologies for scene detection and better portraits. The dual camera system uses a massive 1.4um pixels for enhanced low-light photography, dual-pixel autofocus for fast focus in low-light conditions, and multi-frame noise reduction at hardware level.

With AI scene detection, Xiaomi Mi MIX S2 dual rear camera system is capable of detecting a total of 206 scenes across 25 categories. On top of that, it offers dynamic bokeh effects with six customizable parameters. The camera also features 4-axis optical image stabilization, and Xiaomi says that it's their best smartphone camera ever, ranking amongst the world's best mobile phone cameras.

As expected, the Xiaomi Mi MIX S2 features wireless charging and it's fully compatible with Xiaomi's new Mi Wireless Charger, Face Unlock support, multi-functional NFC, support for up to 43 global mobile network bands, and a full-screen 5.99-inch display (1080x2160 pixels resolution and 18:9 ratio) without a notch and with a curved ceramic design using a 7-series aluminum frame.

Xiaomi Mi MIX S2 has a non-removable Li-Ion 3400 mAh battery and comes in either Black or White colors. Connectivity-wise, it supports Bluetooth 5.0 LE with A2DP, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac with WiFi Direct and Hotspot, and GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, and BDS support. The smartphone is expected to hit the shelves in April 2018 and have a price tag of approximately $527 USD.

Xiaomi Mi MIX S2 specs