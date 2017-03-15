X.Org Server 1.19.3 Improves Driver Support by Reverting Page-Flipping Change

Adam Jackson announced a few moments ago the immediate availability of the third point release to the X.Org Server 1.19 display server stable series for GNU/Linux distributions.

Coming about two weeks after the previous maintenance update, X.Org Server 1.19.3 improves support for various graphics drivers by reverting the "present: Allow flipping with PRIME slave outputs" and "prime: Sync shared pixmap from root window instead of screen pixmap" changes implemented by Michel Dänzer in X.Org Server 1.19.2.

X.Org Server 1.19.3 is a small update, but it also improves support for XWayland, the X client under Wayland, by clearing the cursor frame callback and implementing monitoring of client states to destroy callbacks. Moreover, it attempts to fix the missing declaration in dash vertex shader for Glamor.

It's coming soon to a distro near you

Among other changes introduced in today's X.Org Server 1.19.3 maintenance update, we can mention that iteration over busfaults should work better now, the out of boundary heap access for the render feature was improved, and page flip is now disabled by default only when a slave crtc is active.

Below we've attached the full changelog in case you're curious to know what exactly was changed in this release. Meanwhile, you can download the X.Org Server 1.19.3 source tarball right now from our website if you fancy compiling your own display server for your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

The rest of the world should wait for the X.Org Server 1.19.3 update to land in the stable software repositories of their operating systems before attempting to upgrade. We recommend all users to install X.Org Server 1.19 on their distros if possible because it provides a better gaming experience.