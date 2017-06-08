Wireshark, World's Popular Network Protocol Analyzer, Gets New Stable Release

Wireshark, the world's most popular open-source, free and cross-platform network protocol analyzer, has been updated recently to version 2.2.7 and it's now available for download on Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows platforms.

Coming almost two months after the release of Wireshark 2.2.6, this new maintenance update is here to patch read overflow vulnerabilities in the DOF and DHCP dissectors, infinite loop issues in the Bazaar, SoulSeek, DNS, and DICOM dissectors, as well as a memory exhaustion bug in the openSAFETY dissector.

It also addresses a divide by zero security flaw in the BT L2CAP dissector and several crashes in the MSNIP, ROS, RGMP, and IPv6 dissectors. Additionally, it fixes a regression from Wireshark 2.2.5 that would not allow the export of captured DICOM objects and repairs a total of 25 issues reported lately.

Updated protocol support

As expected, Wireshark 2.2.7 updates the protocol support for the Bazaar, SoulSeek, BT ATT, BT L2CAP, openSAFETY, DHCP, Netsync, DICOM, SMB, OSITP, DNP3, QUAKEWORLD, DNS, DOF, SIGCOMP, DWARF, RTCP, ICMP, IEEE 802.11, IPv6, XOT, Radiotap, ISUP, ROS, LTE RRC, Netflow, MSNIP, and RGMP protocols.

Unfortunately, no new or updated capture files, nor capture interfaces were added in this maintenance release. Wireshark remains the best and most popular network protocol analyzer designed for networking troubleshooting, development, analysis, and education purposes.

The entire changelog is attached below if you're curious to know what's exactly was fixed in Wireshark 2.2.7, which is a recommended update for all users running a previous version from the Wireshark 2.2 stable series. You can now download Wireshark 2.2.7 binaries and source for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows from our website. Please ensure that you are always running the latest version of Wireshark on your favorite operating system.