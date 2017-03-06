Wireshark 2.2.5 Is Out as the World’s Most Popular Network Protocol Analyzer

While Wireshark manages to keep its title as the world’s most popular network protocol analyzer, the development team always tries to improve the application by fixing major security issues and enhancing the protocol support.

Wireshark 2.2.5 is now out as the latest and most advanced version of the open-source and multi-platform application used by numerous network administrators around the globe for network analysis, development, troubleshooting, and education purposes.

The maintenance update addresses a bunch of security vulnerabilities discovered since the January release of Wireshark 2.2.4, including a crash with the LDSS dissector, an infinite loop with the RTMTP dissector, as well as a crash with the NetScaler file parser.

Moreover, there are patches for infinite loops with the STANAG 4607 file parser, WSP dissector, IAX2 dissector, and NetScaler file parser, as well as a fix for a crash with the K12 file parser. A DLL hijacking flaw was also addressed for the Windows installers.

Thirteen bugs resolved, several protocols updated

Wireshark 2.2.5 also comes with a total of thirteenth bug fixes, which makes EAP AKA to be decoded correctly, improves dumpcap to no longer crash during rpcap setup, and implements support for UTF-8 characters in the column title of the packet list.

Various other crashes and segfaults have been addressed as well, and you can find the full changelog attached at the end of the article if you're curious to know what exactly was fixed in the Wireshark 2.2.5 point release.

On the other hand, it looks like this new Wireshark version adds better support for the IEEE 802.11, SNMP, IAX2, LDSS, UMTS FP, MS-WSP, GTPv2, GPRS-NS, STANAG 4607, T.38, OpcUa, RTMTP, and ROHC network protocols.

The NetScaler and K12 capture files were also improved in Wireshark 2.2.5, which you can download for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now from our website. Updating is recommended for all users!