Wine Staging Has a Brand-New Repository, Here's How to Migrate to It Right Now

Wine Staging's Michael Müller have announced today that he and his colleague have been working lately on a brand-new and more advanced build system that will allow them to release packages faster after a new version is announced.

Some of you interested in Wine Staging might have noticed that, with each new update, the team mentioned at the end of the announcement something like "Binary packages are in the process of being built, and will appear soon at their respective download locations." Well, that was a problem, and it's not fixed.

"The new system can not only be controlled using a command line utility but also provides an easy to use website which gives us the possibility to provide some great new features," said Michael Müller in the mailing list announcement. "In the long term everyone will benefit from faster build times, permanent availability of older builds."

Along with this major change, the "repos.wine-staging.com" repository has been officially deprecated and will be made unavailable soon after this announcement. It might cause some inconveniences for users, but you are urged to manually migrate to the new repository using the instructions provided here.

All Wine Staging users should migrate to the new repo

Instructions for migrating to the new repo are provided by the Wine Staging development team for Debian GNU/Linux, Fedora, Ubuntu, Linux Mint, and macOS operating systems, though Ubuntu users using the wine/wine-builds PPA are also urged to move to the new repository as Launchpad is no longer used for Wine builds.

Basically, if you're using Ubuntu, all you have to do is to open the Terminal app and execute the following set of commands, one by one, hitting the Enter key after each one. After installing the new repo, users can safely remove the old one. You can do it now, and you'll automatically receive new Wine Staging versions as they are released.

wget https://dl.winehq.org/wine-builds/Release.key

sudo apt-key add Release.key

sudo apt-add-repository 'https://dl.winehq.org/wine-builds/ubuntu/'