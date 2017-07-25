Wine Staging 2.13 Has Performance Improvements for Grand Theft Auto V, Crysis 3

The Wine Staging team announced a few moments ago the release and immediate availability for download of Wine Staging release 2.13, a new update to the more advanced compatibility layer for running Windows programs on Linux.

Based on the Wine 2.13 development release, Wine Staging 2.13 inherits all of its new features and improvements, such as support for Unicode 10.0.0, support for persistent connections in WinHTTP, support for the Message Framing protocol in WebServices, and support for debug registers in x86_64 exception handling.

Additionally, it brings nicer looking default mouse cursors, some anti-aliasing improvements in DirectWrite, and better metafile support in GdiPlus. But Wine Staging 2.13 carries some new changes of its own, including the ability to set and copy UAV counters, as well as for indirect drawing and compute dispatching in D3D11.

"Wine Staging 2.13 contains various Direct3D 10/11 improvements, which fix rendering glitches in multiple applications," said the devs. "Besides the D3D11 improvements, this release also introduces a modified heap manager, which should improve the performance in some corner cases where the original implementation performed poorly."

Grand Theft Auto V and Crysis 3 should perform better with Wine Staging 2.13

Wine Staging 2.13 also ships with some speed improvements for the heap manager, implements loader notifications in ntdll, and adds a bunch of smaller improvements for D3D11, along with other bug fixes in dlls to improve the performance of the Grand Theft Auto V and Crysis 3 games on GNU/Linux.

The many Direct3D 10 and Direct3D 11 improvements included in Wine Staging 2.13 also makes apps like Rad Rodgers: World One and NieR: Automata perform better. You can download Wine Staging 2.13, as well as Wine 2.13 right now via our web portal of Linux downloads if you want to compile and install either one on your favorite distro.