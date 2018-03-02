Wine Receives Initial Support for Running Vulkan Apps and Games, Wine 3.3 Is Out

Wine, the open-source compatibility layer for running Windows apps and games on Linux-based and UNIX-like operating systems, received initial support for the next-generation and cross-platform Vulkan graphics API created by The Khronos Group.

During the past couple of years, Vulkan proved itself to be a high-efficient graphics API (Application Programming Interface) on modern graphics cards, adopted more and more by game developers on Linux, Windows, macOS, and even mobile operating systems like Android and iOS, as well as gaming consoles.

Wine lets Linux and Mac users run Windows apps and games on top of their operating systems, and, as of today, the open-source software project received initial Vulkan support, which was promised since last year when its developers announced the major Wine 3.0 release.

Wine 3.3 is now available for public testing

Wine 3.3 was released today as the first release with Vulkan support. It also enables the Direct3D multi-threaded command stream and multisample textures by default and adds support for game controllers through the SDL (Simple DirectMedia Layer), as well as support for loading command-like-only .NET binaries.

Wine 3.3 also packs a total of 35 bug fixes, improving support for the Max Payne 2, Cosmology of Kyoto, Secret Files: Tunguska, Secret of the Luxor, Sherlock Holmes vs Jack the Ripper, Pingu, Rust, Pettson and Findus, The Witcher 3, The Witness, Magic The Gathering Online, Just Cause 2, and many Klik & Play games.

Furthermore, the Action Replay Code Manager, Foxit PDF Reader, VSphere 6.0, Janetter 4.1.1.0, Symantec Norton 360, Photo Renamer 3.x and 4.x, Sentinel HASP, Minitab 16, SIGMA Photo Pro 6, Bankperfect 8.0.0.373, CodeXL 2.3, BaiduMusic, RT Se7en Lite, and Windows Media Player 6.4 apps were improved as well in Wine 3.3.

The full changelog is available here if you want to study it. Meanwhile, you can download Wine 3.3 right now through our website if you want to take it for a test drive on your GNU/Linux distribution, but please try to keep in mind that this is a pre-release milestone, not stable enough for any production work.